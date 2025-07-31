SPECIAL NOTICE - Dear subscribers -

I said on Oct. 7, 2023, that based on my military experience, I believe this was allowed to happen. I stand behind that.

Today, a video of an Israeli soldier started circulating on social platforms. This video adds another proof of a stand down order.

I don't know why it popped today; the soldier (Shalom Shitrit, who was badly injured on Oct. 7th) gave testimony first in the Parliament (Knesset) on July 10th, 2024, and recently, on July 3rd 2025 he was interviewed again after a recording of the stand down order was released, see the two sources below.

Shalom's testimony from July 10th 2024 in the Parliament:

His recent interview, after the recording of the stand down order was released:

It is not revealed yet, as far as I know, why this order was given or by whom, but the order was given at 5:20am, clearly proving that the battalion commander is forbidding patrols to get close to the fence till 9am that day. Read more here:

Mind you, after his first testimony a year ago, he was (also) named and ridiculed and his words were labeled "conspiracy theory" till the recording of the stand down order was released.

I was also ridiculed, silenced and censored after speaking out.

Stand strong when they call you "conspiracy theorists", truth finds its way.

/End

