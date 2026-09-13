You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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JJ's avatar
JJ
18h

politicians are all a bunch of parasites and liars...THE END

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1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
9h

Thx for posting. Between Israeli court charges against him starting in 2019, and his life’s desire to prevent a two-state solution, one can’t help but see him as one deranged human (I heard that his wife is a real gem as well). They appear very dangerous to the citizens that simply want to peacefully live a normal Israeli life.

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