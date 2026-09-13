Hi dear readers,

An important piece of info was revealed this week by Ha’aretz newspaper. According to their article, Netanyahu got an informative warning about Oct. 7th plan, from UAE’s President. This detail, if true, proves Netanyahu knew, concealed, and lied, quite typical for him.

I translated to English his recent interview about Oct. 7th.

Watch, then continue reading, and judge for yourself:

Netanyahu claims he was asleep and was not woken up on the night of Oct. 6-7. If only he was woken up on time “things would look totally different” - whatever that means.

We all woke up at 6am from the (loud) sirens and missiles, so there was plenty of time for him to act from 6am, when his citizens were sending SOS messages from their shelters, then being butchered or left hanging for hours, while stand-down orders were given.

In this video he says his conclusion was: decision making (on security issues) should be in the hands of the political echelon, not security echelon, implying the political echelon was not involved/made aware during Oct. 7 events.

He claims he wasn’t aware or was pacified by wrong perception that Hamas is deterred.



Now, this new piece of evidence from Ha’aretz claims he received a warning from UAE President days before Oct. 7th.

So was he aware, asleep, pacified, or he’s simply lying?



Plenty of evidence came to light since Oct. 7th, but no serious responsibility was taken, and no admissions by those in command in any of the “echelons”. Lots of hiding, pointing fingers at each other, divide & conquer, deception, death and destruction.



When I dared asking questions from the moment it all started, I was heavily attacked (links to my videos below) . The questions I dared voice (including on Bret Weinstein’s show), turned out to be the right ones, as more info comes to light.

Following Ha’aretz reveal, Netanyahu denied the call ever existed, and also threatened to sue the newspaper for false claims.

As you can see, the UAE’s official response to Netanyahu’s denial, is not cooperating with his version:

Thank you, Bret, for helping shed light on my work, on this damning atrocity and alleged false flag operation.

Please share my Twitter/X post:

Relevant articles about Oct. 7th:

Please take a moment to like, subscribe, comment and share this article.

♥️ Efrat

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Join me on Oct. 1-2 on Expat Money Summit, focusing on Latin America, and hosted by Mikkel Thorup. Register for free, or use code EFRAT for 30% off VIP tickets: http://ExpatMoneySummit.com

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Want to preserve your privacy online? Get a GrapheneOS privacy phone or laptop, up to $150 off “Above Phone” products + extra $50 off with code EFRAT: https://abovephone.com/efrat/

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Disclaimer: Products sponsored, advertised, or discussed on this newsletter, blog or podcast are not guaranteed to be risk-free, safe, or suitable for everyone. Listeners must do their own research and exercise their own judgment before purchasing or using any product or service. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the podcast, blog, its hosts and producers disclaim liability for any loss or damages arising from the use of or reliance on any product or service discussed or promoted on the podcast or blog.