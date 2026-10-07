Hi dear readers,

A tough day today, the three years mark for Oct. 7th. I have five pieces of content to share with you.

1) My Oct. 7 testimony: a piece of history

🕯️3 years ago, Oct. 7, 2023 was the day I saw the Israeli state sacrifice its own people. It was the day the ugliest massacre I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime (till that point) was allowed to happen, so I recorded this video (went mega viral), to warn people that no one is coming to save them, and that the war begins. It did begin, and didn’t really end yet, and its consequences are horrific, to this day.

I still stand behind every word I said. Watch here:

» Please help share my X post on this.

2) Bret Weinstein on the “Overton Gap” at 9/11 conference

Last month (Sep. 2026), Bret Weinstein spoke at the NY 25 years to 9/11 conference titled “Turning the Tide”. His speech was very interesting, and he mentions me and our conversation on “Dark Horse” several days after Oct. 7, and how what he calls the “Overton Gap” keeps getting shorter as we progress, namely that the discussion and hard questions about Oct. 7 were tabu until about now, which is about 3 years, shorter than Covid (5 years), 9/11 (25 years) or JFK (50 years). Watch from minute 16:30 just for the Oct. 7 part, but I recommend watching it all:

3) Project Pens / Abraham Michaels calling for complete exposure

At the same 9/11 NY conference last month, Abraham Michaels aka Project Pens (please subscribe to his substack), delivered a comprehensive presentation about Oct. 7th evidence, including my work on minute 8:00 onwards. You can also watch it on YouTube here as part of the live stream of the whole day.

Abraham Michaels’ full research report is here. It is long, but very comprehensive and I know he’s worked on it for a long time (and a version of the report in Hebrew):

4) Two Oct. 7 interviews

I conducted these two interviews shortly after Oct. 7, please watch them if you have not. They may touch your heart deeply, as they did for me.

Maya Alper, a Nova party survivor, was miraculously saved by hiding in a bush while a massacre unfolded around her. An amazing, moving young woman.

The amazing Lino Hermesh, brother of Omer Hermesh, who was murdered in his home in Kfar Aza. Omer was “one of us,” active in the COVID protests and awake to the corrupt globalist powers. This episode also includes Lino’s eulogy for Omer. At the end of the interview there’s a song by Lino’s wife, Nessi Gomez, which touched me deeply.



My bottom line, 3 years later:

No real accountability for Oct. 7. No justice served.

Despite ample variety of evidence, no real investigation conducted and no one held responsible. Instead, all the Israeli political “heroes” are running to elections, gaslighting and convincing upset Israelis that once again, democracy will be the solution for everything.



My message today is exactly the same as on Oct. 7, 2023:

No one is coming to save you.

Efrat

Please help me get the word out by sharing these on X:

More articles about Oct. 7th:

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