You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
2d

Yes, your original podcast went viral and global. It was impossible (for those truly awake) not to see it.

That’s why a once perfect stranger came to learn about you.

The fire in your belly, the incredible speaking out (of truth), and the integrity you’ve displayed from that day forward, I believe is why you have a huge following of supporters.

No need to tell you this, but stay the course, and please continue being the amazing you that you are.

Blessings.

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Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
2d

Efrat - I finally upgraded my account to paid subscriber. Please stay safe.

#Aeternus Umbra (watch forever)

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