Hey friends,
A quick newsletter to make sure you don’t miss a thing!
1) Italy
I’m nomading in Italy, getting ready for my interview with Federico Faggin.
Here’s some eye-candy in the meantime:
2) Free online events
A couple of interesting events I’ll be part of, make sure you save your seat. They’re free, but require registration.
Webinar with Abundant Mines, Wednesday Sep. 30th, 1pm ET
”Bitcoin and AI share a hidden dependency: both need enormous amounts of power and physical infrastructure. As capital pours into AI, join Natalie Brunell, Efrat Fenigson, Beau Turner, and Christine Marie Turner for a candid roundtable on what that shift means for miners and investors, and why bitcoin-producing infrastructure doesn’t need the AI trade to play out a certain way to keep producing bitcoin.”
My comment:
”My community: we need to talk. I bet most of you don't understand the benefits & frontrunner advantages you get with bitcoin mining, yes - especially in the age of AI and data centers. I have my criticism & questions on hyperscalers, we'll touch on it and much more. Come join us in this webinar (with your questions)!”
Expat Money Summit, Oct. 1-2
I’ll be speaking on a VIP panel called “Escaping the Technocratic Trap: Where Is Your Freedom Safest?” alongside Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire, and Gabriel Custodiet of Watchman Privacy.
3) Chat with Aussie boots on the ground!
I just had a live session on Instagram this morning with Leigh from Victoria, Australia, to discuss the oppressing reality aussies are experiencing, some of the root causes and some grounding tips and beliefs. Enjoy and leave us a comment:
Follow me on Instagram while you’re at it:
4) CypherTank - startups can win $100K investments
3 days to go to submit your project and come to Lugano to pitch it, if you’re chosen as a finalist:
5) Elon & the technocrats’ transhumanistic vision
Elon Musk shared this video with a vision of the future. I commented. That’s not the future I’m living into/for, and that’s not the world I’d like to leave to my son and future generations.
Please drop me a comment with your thoughts, questions or just say hi.
♡ Efrat
Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | Podcast | All other links
Latest releases:
Beyond the Physical: Consciousness, Energy, and the Nature of Reality - Jeff Booth | Ep. 145
The Template Behind Every Psyop: How Global Control System Really Works - Ivor Cummins | Ep. 147
Sponsors:
Expat Money
→ Join me on Oct. 1-2 on Expat Money Summit, focusing on Latin America, and hosted by Mikkel Thorup. Register for free, or use code EFRAT for 30% off VIP tickets: http://ExpatMoneySummit.com
Free Online Event: Expat Money Summit [Latin America] => Technocracy, Freedom, Second Residencies, Investments & More
Ledn
→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat
Trezor
→ Get your TREZOR bitcoin wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my code from my podcast episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Abundant Mines
→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:
Special offers:
→ Join me at Europe’s biggest and most influential Bitcoin event! Enjoy 10% off your BTC Prague using the code EFRAT.
→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.
→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off
Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet
— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!