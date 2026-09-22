Hey friends,

A quick newsletter to make sure you don’t miss a thing!

1) Italy

I’m nomading in Italy, getting ready for my interview with Federico Faggin.

Here’s some eye-candy in the meantime:

2) Free online events

A couple of interesting events I’ll be part of, make sure you save your seat. They’re free, but require registration.

3) Chat with Aussie boots on the ground!

I just had a live session on Instagram this morning with Leigh from Victoria, Australia, to discuss the oppressing reality aussies are experiencing, some of the root causes and some grounding tips and beliefs. Enjoy and leave us a comment:

Follow me on Instagram while you’re at it:

4) CypherTank - startups can win $100K investments

3 days to go to submit your project and come to Lugano to pitch it, if you’re chosen as a finalist:

5) Elon & the technocrats’ transhumanistic vision

Elon Musk shared this video with a vision of the future. I commented. That’s not the future I’m living into/for, and that’s not the world I’d like to leave to my son and future generations.

Please drop me a comment with your thoughts, questions or just say hi.

♡ Efrat

Connect with me:

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Latest releases:

Sponsors:

Expat Money

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Ledn

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Trezor

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Abundant Mines

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