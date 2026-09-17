“How Freedom-Minded Families Can Relocate South Of The Border, Eliminate Their Taxes, and Drink Great Wine On The Beach. Join This Jam-Packed 2-Day Event To Learn How To Launch Your Latin-American Plan-B.”

Hey friends,

As a digital nomad I’m in search for my next home, and lately my research has centered on Central and Latin America. Spending some time in Israel recently just strengthened my conviction to find a new place I call home…

On October 1st and 2nd, I’ll be speaking at the Expat Money Summit titled “Freedom Is Rising in Latin America.” This summit lands in a great timing for my own research, and I’m pretty sure many of you are also thinking about your plan B (and maybe even C), so I wanted to personally invite you to join me, whether you’re already deep into your research or just starting to ask the questions.

VIP Panel - Escaping the Technocratic Trap: Where Is Your Freedom Safest?

I’ll be speaking on a VIP panel called “Escaping the Technocratic Trap: Where Is Your Freedom Safest?” alongside people who’ve thought hard about what freedom actually requires in this environment: 1) Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire, and 2) Gabriel Custodiet of Watchman Privacy. See below their Substacks, I recommend subscribing, both are doing fantastic work.

If you have questions you’d like us to address on the panel, drop a comment and we’ll do our best!

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Registration is free at ExpatMoneySummit.com, and the VIP ticket grants full access to our panel + unlimited replays, use code EFRAT for 30% off on VIP tickets.

The Summit Topics

Over two days, the summit covers:

✔️ Second residencies

✔️ International real estate

✔️ Offshore banking

✔️ Asset protection

✔️ Tax optimization, and

✔️ Global investing in Latin America

See you at the summit!

Efrat

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— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

My past episode with Mikkel of Expat Money:

My interview on Hrvoje’s podcast:

My interview on Gabriel’s podcast:

And finally download this free report: