Is Bitcoin Compromised? - Luke de Wolf | Ep. 156

* This episode was recorded in May 2026, before the BIP110 activation

Luke de Wolf, industrial cybersecurity expert and author of “Defending Bitcoin”, applies critical infrastructure security frameworks to Bitcoin itself. We dig into the network’s real risks and vulnerabilities: arbitrary data, Bitcoin Core’s governance structure, and the Core vs. Knots split. Luke’s argument: Bitcoin has weathered this so far, but complacency is the one risk it can’t afford.

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Takeaways:

Bitcoin is critical infrastructure with nobody assigned to defend it. Every power grid, pipeline and payment network on earth has a security team, an incident response plan and someone whose job is to answer the phone at 3am. Bitcoin secures close to two trillion dollars and has none of that. Its entire defense budget is whatever individual holders, node runners and miners decide to spend on their own.

Availability turns out to be the security property that matters most. In industrial systems the priority is keeping the thing running, because a plant that stops has already failed at its purpose. Bitcoin works the same way.

The most dangerous governance failures look completely reasonable from the inside. Nobody has to be corrupt for a system to capture itself. A fellowship leads to a contributor role, a contributor role leads to a maintainer role, a maintainer nominates her own successor, and every individual step is defensible. Then one day you look up and the people holding commit rights all came through the same two founders.

Rough consensus becomes rule by insiders the moment you also get to define who counts as an insider. Technical people with years of GitHub history and legitimate objections were dismissed in the OP_RETURN debate on the grounds that they were not regular contributors to Core.

Telling users to go run different software is an admission, and people took it literally. Knots went from roughly 5% of the network to around 20%. ProductionReady now exists specifically to fund a third implementation. When people are told their preferences do not count, some of them go and build somewhere those preferences do count.

Defaults shape behavior far more powerfully than rules ever could. For years nothing prevented anyone from stuffing data into Bitcoin. There was only a network default saying 80 bytes gets relayed and anything beyond that is your own problem. That default held for a decade on nothing but shared understanding. Removing it took away the friction that had quietly made restraint the easy choice.

Every attack surface in this conversation had a personal action attached to it. This is the part I keep returning to. Mining centralization has a home miner answer. Node centralization has a run your own answer. Governance capture has a choose your client answer. The list of things a single person can do right now turned out to be longer than the list of things they have to accept.

Complacency is the one threat with no available defense. Every other risk we discussed has a mitigation, a workaround, a control you can apply today. The single failure mode with no answer is a population deciding its individual contribution is too small to bother making.

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