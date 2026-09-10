What if Bitcoin is the only true measurement of time? Can it be the model of unification of time, energy, and memory? Jack Klucznik and Nicholas Marino are the co-authors of “Bitcoin: The Architecture of Time”, a 244-page paper that approaches Bitcoin through physics, treating it as a thermodynamic and mathematical object built from entropy, energy, and quantized time. In this mind-bending episode 🤯🤯, we touch on the nature of information, consciousness, free will, meaning, quantum physics, computing and more. They explore these questions through their framework, while seeking physicists, mathematicians, and researchers willing to refine, or challenge their equations.

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Follow Jack: Nostr | Follow Nick: Nostr | Website: Bitcoin: The Architecture of Time

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AI-Generated Takeaways:

Every discipline builds its authority on some question it made itself immune from asking. Physics assumes time is continuous because nothing inside a continuous universe could ever test otherwise, the same way a formal system cannot validate its own axioms from within. Bitcoin is the first thing humans have built that sits partly outside that assumption, and that alone is enough to make physicists nervous.

The double spend problem sounds like a computer science footnote until you realize it is really asking whether energy can be in two places at once. Jack and Nick’s whole framework hinges on this: solving double spending is a proof that conservation of energy holds at the smallest possible scale, wearing a cryptography costume.

A block is not a snapshot of the present. The second it is mined, it is already history, which means Bitcoin has no concept of “now,” only an ever thickening past and an unresolved cone of possibility ahead of it. The whole system runs entirely on memory, and the present moment is just the boundary where that memory keeps expanding.

We keep treating money, energy, and time as three different subjects that happen to touch each other occasionally. Nick and Jack’s argument is that they are the same substance seen from different angles, and that a piece of paper currency can never explain Bitcoin because paper cannot conserve energy.

There is a difference between measurement and observation that most people never separate. In Bitcoin, mining is the measurement, and everything else, including node verification, is observation after the fact. If that mapping holds for physics too, it means we have spent a century calling ourselves observers of reality when we were only ever confirming something already decided somewhere outside our reach.

Quantum computing’s threat to Bitcoin gets treated as a technical race, but Jack and Nick reframe it as a bet on which model of time is correct. If discrete time is right, the centralized quantum computer everyone is racing to build is chasing a flawed blueprint, and Bitcoin, not a lab somewhere, ends up being the actual instantiation of what people mean when they say quantum computer.

My own experience of feeling like I was in two places at once, something I have never had language for, came up in this conversation and got a framework I did not expect: the idea that consciousness might be tapping into a previous time chain rather than glitching. I do not need physics to validate what I have felt, but it was interesting hearing someone attempt to build a bridge toward it anyway.

Real philosophy, as Jack and Nick describe it, is not a body of knowledge you memorize and defend. It is a willingness to fully entertain a worldview you do not hold and ask what would have to be true for it to make sense. Most people who call themselves philosophers are really just defending a framework they picked early and stopped questioning.

Being told you are insignificant, a single drop in an ocean of billions, is one of the more effective ways to keep someone from acting on their purpose. But if consciousness and intention animate a system like Bitcoin, then every person choosing to participate is structurally central to the outcome, whether they feel that way or not.

Jack and Nick ended this conversation asking for help rather than followers. They do not want believers, they want mathematicians and physicists willing to check their equations and engage in a scientific, philosophical debate.

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