She Left It All for Bitcoin: The Ex-CMO's Journey to Financial Freedom | Efrat on “reDeFined” Podcast

Back in May 2026 I’ve been interviewed by Jeremy Almond, CEO of PayStand, on his podcast “reDeFined”. In his words:

“In this episode, Jeremy sits down with Efrat Fenigson, host of the "You’re The Voice" podcast and former tech marketing executive, to explore the shift from corporate tech to Bitcoin advocacy driven by concerns about freedom and monetary sovereignty. The conversation covers Efrat's journey from software development in video games to CMO roles, and how COVID-19's state control sparked her deep dive into sound money and Bitcoin.



They discuss the critical differences between CBDCs, stablecoins, and Bitcoin, examining how central bank digital currencies use programmable features like geolocation tracking, expiration dates, and spending quotas that mirror systems in China, Russia, and Nigeria, despite being marketed as convenient innovations in countries like Ireland. The discussion also explores real-world CBDC pilots, the nuanced role of stablecoins as bridge technology with both benefits and limitations, and why Bitcoin represents true permissionless money that restores individual sovereignty.



This conversation offers insights into the regulatory attacks on privacy tools like Samurai Wallet, the essential nature of financial privacy as a human right, and how these developments shape the future of freedom and innovation in an increasingly digital world.”



CHAPTERS

00:00 Coming Up…

01:17 Introduction to Efrat Fenigson

02:14 Tech Background and Marketing Career

08:17 COVID-19 and Bitcoin Discovery

13:02 CBDCs and Digital Surveillance

24:59 Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and Freedom Money

34:04 Digital Money Education

38:28 Privacy Tools and Prosecution

43:44 Efrat's Work and Platforms

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