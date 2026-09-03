You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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She Left It All for Bitcoin: The Ex-CMO's Journey to Financial Freedom | Efrat on “reDeFined” Podcast

Back in May 2026 I’ve been interviewed by Jeremy Almond, CEO of PayStand, on his podcast “reDeFined”. In his words:

In this episode, Jeremy sits down with Efrat Fenigson, host of the "You’re The Voice" podcast and former tech marketing executive, to explore the shift from corporate tech to Bitcoin advocacy driven by concerns about freedom and monetary sovereignty. The conversation covers Efrat's journey from software development in video games to CMO roles, and how COVID-19's state control sparked her deep dive into sound money and Bitcoin.

They discuss the critical differences between CBDCs, stablecoins, and Bitcoin, examining how central bank digital currencies use programmable features like geolocation tracking, expiration dates, and spending quotas that mirror systems in China, Russia, and Nigeria, despite being marketed as convenient innovations in countries like Ireland. The discussion also explores real-world CBDC pilots, the nuanced role of stablecoins as bridge technology with both benefits and limitations, and why Bitcoin represents true permissionless money that restores individual sovereignty.

This conversation offers insights into the regulatory attacks on privacy tools like Samurai Wallet, the essential nature of financial privacy as a human right, and how these developments shape the future of freedom and innovation in an increasingly digital world.

CHAPTERS
00:00 Coming Up…
01:17 Introduction to Efrat Fenigson
02:14 Tech Background and Marketing Career
08:17 COVID-19 and Bitcoin Discovery
13:02 CBDCs and Digital Surveillance
24:59 Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and Freedom Money
34:04 Digital Money Education
38:28 Privacy Tools and Prosecution
43:44 Efrat's Work and Platforms

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 2
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Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14, 2025
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Ledn

Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jan 11
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Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
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Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
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Special offers:

→ Want to preserve your privacy online? Get a GrapheneOS privacy phone or laptop, up to $150 off “Above Phone” products + extra $50 off with code EFRAT: https://abovephone.com/efrat/

How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137

How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137

May 14
Watch now

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

Jul 15
Watch now

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

My Worldwide Events Schedule

My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 5
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Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 5, 2025
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Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 4, 2025
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Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
April 20, 2025
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— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

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