How Bitcoin Can Be Co-opted Without Being Destroyed | Efrat on “Better Money” Podcast

I’ve been interviewed this week by Bernardo Braga from Brazil on his podcast. In his words:
“Bitcoin doesn't need to be destroyed to lose the war.
If people give up self-custody and agree to exchange Bitcoin for pieces of Wall Street paper, defeat has already begun.
In this conversation, Efrat Fenigson and I talked about Bitcoin Core, Michael Saylor, stablecoins, and the risk of Bitcoin becoming another piece of the fiat system.
She also shares how the pandemic turned her life upside down and why she turned down a larger sponsorship offer from Coinkite before the Coldcard debacle.”
CHAPTERS
00:00 Highlights
01:35 Who is Efrat Fenigson?
05:26 How the pandemic awakened Efrat
09:07 The fiat system as modern slavery
13:07 BIP-110, Bitcoin Knots and Bitcoin Core
14:46 Ledn's message
16:05 Is Bitcoin Core being co-opted?
19:35 Who funds developers?
25:19 Wall Street, BlackRock and the Attack on Bitcoin
26:44 Self-custody and vulnerable points
30:00 The responsibility of Bitcoiners
33:58 Ideology and values within Bitcoin Core
42:02 What happened to Michael Saylor?
47:08 Stablecoins: the new digital money
49:48 Fiat on steroids
56:32 The future of free communities
01:02:57 A protocol of sovereignty for your life
01:10:27 How Efrat Became a Freedom Activist
01:13:21 Democracy, corruption and political theater
01:17:22 Coldcard, Coinkite and the rejected proposal
Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!
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Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers
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— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!