How Bitcoin Can Be Co-opted Without Being Destroyed | Efrat on “Better Money” Podcast

I’ve been interviewed this week by Bernardo Braga from Brazil on his podcast. In his words:

“Bitcoin doesn't need to be destroyed to lose the war.

If people give up self-custody and agree to exchange Bitcoin for pieces of Wall Street paper, defeat has already begun.

In this conversation, Efrat Fenigson and I talked about Bitcoin Core, Michael Saylor, stablecoins, and the risk of Bitcoin becoming another piece of the fiat system.

She also shares how the pandemic turned her life upside down and why she turned down a larger sponsorship offer from Coinkite before the Coldcard debacle.”



CHAPTERS

00:00 Highlights

01:35 Who is Efrat Fenigson?

05:26 How the pandemic awakened Efrat

09:07 The fiat system as modern slavery

13:07 BIP-110, Bitcoin Knots and Bitcoin Core

14:46 Ledn's message

16:05 Is Bitcoin Core being co-opted?

19:35 Who funds developers?

25:19 Wall Street, BlackRock and the Attack on Bitcoin

26:44 Self-custody and vulnerable points

30:00 The responsibility of Bitcoiners

33:58 Ideology and values within Bitcoin Core

42:02 What happened to Michael Saylor?

47:08 Stablecoins: the new digital money

49:48 Fiat on steroids

56:32 The future of free communities

01:02:57 A protocol of sovereignty for your life

01:10:27 How Efrat Became a Freedom Activist

01:13:21 Democracy, corruption and political theater

01:17:22 Coldcard, Coinkite and the rejected proposal

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