You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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How Bitcoin Can Be Co-opted Without Being Destroyed | Efrat on “Better Money” Podcast

I’ve been interviewed this week by Bernardo Braga from Brazil on his podcast. In his words:

“Bitcoin doesn't need to be destroyed to lose the war.
If people give up self-custody and agree to exchange Bitcoin for pieces of Wall Street paper, defeat has already begun.
In this conversation, Efrat Fenigson and I talked about Bitcoin Core, Michael Saylor, stablecoins, and the risk of Bitcoin becoming another piece of the fiat system.
She also shares how the pandemic turned her life upside down and why she turned down a larger sponsorship offer from Coinkite before the Coldcard debacle.”

CHAPTERS
00:00 Highlights
01:35 Who is Efrat Fenigson?
05:26 How the pandemic awakened Efrat
09:07 The fiat system as modern slavery
13:07 BIP-110, Bitcoin Knots and Bitcoin Core
14:46 Ledn's message
16:05 Is Bitcoin Core being co-opted?
19:35 Who funds developers?
25:19 Wall Street, BlackRock and the Attack on Bitcoin
26:44 Self-custody and vulnerable points
30:00 The responsibility of Bitcoiners
33:58 Ideology and values within Bitcoin Core
42:02 What happened to Michael Saylor?
47:08 Stablecoins: the new digital money
49:48 Fiat on steroids
56:32 The future of free communities
01:02:57 A protocol of sovereignty for your life
01:10:27 How Efrat Became a Freedom Activist
01:13:21 Democracy, corruption and political theater
01:17:22 Coldcard, Coinkite and the rejected proposal

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Connect with me:
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Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 2
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Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14, 2025
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Ledn

Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jan 11
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Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
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Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
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Special offers:

→ Want to preserve your privacy online? Get a GrapheneOS privacy phone or laptop, up to $150 off “Above Phone” products + extra $50 off with code EFRAT: https://abovephone.com/efrat/

How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137

How To Opt Out of the Digital Prison - Hakeem Anwar | Ep. 137

May 14
Watch now

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

Jul 15
Watch now

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

My Worldwide Events Schedule

My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 5
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Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 5, 2025
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Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 4, 2025
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Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
April 20, 2025
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— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

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