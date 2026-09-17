Jake Galt is a recovering CPA turned author, marketer and entrepreneur who writes under a pen name borrowed from Atlas Shrugged. He began his career as an auditor and that front row seat to the hollowness of the fiat system sent him down the Bitcoin rabbit hole, first for the technology, then for number go up, and eventually for freedom go up. He is the author of “Break the Stake” which we discuss in this episode: a framework for how corrupted money produces corrupted incentives and inverted outcomes across every layer of society. He founded Headcount, a marketing agency built on a platform that ingests a client's brand and voice, aimed at Bitcoin companies.

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AI-Generated Takeaways:

Calling fiat a proof of stake system reframed the whole conversation. A shitcoin with one issuer and no supply cap would be laughed out of the room if it were pitched as an altcoin. What makes it worse than that is the staking requirement: you have to pledge more of yourself every year to hold your position.

Jake watched executives ask for numbers to be softened and watched his own firm agree, over and over, until the market was pricing companies on multiples of something nobody could point at. This is how institutions get captured, a thousand small agreements that nobody thinks are worth the fight.

Some of the most successful people Jake knows are the most leveraged, and that is the tell. Debt that deep is usually read as a sign of ambition, which is exactly how it stays invisible. When the scoreboard rewards the people who staked themselves hardest, winning and being trapped stop being distinguishable from the outside.

Roughly 17% of the economy depends on us being unwell. Once you say that out loud, the incentive becomes impossible to unsee: mass recovery would be a market catastrophe. The system needs us to be maintained rather than healthy or dead. Chronic is the profitable state, and everything upstream of it gets tuned to produce it.

The most effective thing he ever said to a skeptic was that Bitcoin isn’t for them. Every ounce of persuasion he had been spending for years got beaten by withdrawal. People do not want what you are pushing toward them, they want what they suspect is being kept from them.

Twenty years of marketing taught Efrat the same lesson from the other direction: sit in the other person’s chair before you open your mouth. Ask how what you are about to say will land inside their listening, not inside yours. Almost nobody does this, because we are egocentric by default and rehearsing our own lines feels like preparation. The whole skill collapses into listening well enough to notice how they feel and how your words landed.

Seeing the fiat matrix clearly carries a cost, and Jake was being honest about envying the people who cannot. Once you cannot unsee the extraction, contentment is harder to reach than it is for someone happily playing along. Knowing is not free.

Being called the crazy one is a positioning signal, not an insult. When the room starts telling you that you are a nut, you are usually standing near something they would rather not look at. And the reason these gatherings feel like coming home is simple: it is the one place where every crazy one in the room is calibrated to the same signal.

You can just do things. It should be an embarrassing sentence to need to say out loud, and yet here we are, in a culture where permission has been so thoroughly internalized that the reminder lands as profound. Everyone waiting to be told they are allowed is waiting for a call that was never going to come.

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— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!