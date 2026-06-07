The Bitcoin Hero’s Journey - Terence Michael | Ep. 142

Terence Michael is a Hollywood TV producer, storyteller, and Bitcoin educator known for his cinematic, analogy-driven videos, and he co-hosts the daily show on X - "Bitcoin Today". When Covid shuttered his Airbnb properties and production work, Terence pivoted decisively into Bitcoin, eventually selling around twenty properties to go all-in. That journey gave him the material for his book Proof of Money, which argues that humanity has never actually had real money until now. We walk through his Vegas 2026 keynote "The Bitcoin Hero's Journey," the Hollywood storytelling framework he uses to map Bitcoiner's transformation, and why he believes Bitcoin is not a hedge or an alternative but an upgrade to everything.

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The Bitcoin Hero’s Journey Keynote Speech | Proof of Money Book

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Takeaways:

Refusing Bitcoin the first time you hear it is common. Every person who has ever heard about Bitcoin dismissed it initially because that’s the natural human response to risk. Only a liar claims they jumped in immediately. The refusal is part of the journey, not a sign that someone is closed-minded.

The price of admission to Bitcoin is humility. You cannot cross the threshold from the fiat world into the Bitcoin world without first admitting, out loud, to yourself, that you don’t know what money is. That is a genuinely frightening thing for an educated person to sit with, and it’s why so many people stall at the threshold.

Bitcoin forces you to learn a new language before you can think in it. Words like permissionless and trustless do not exist in the vocabulary, and Microsoft Word literally underlines them in red. If a civilization’s word processor cannot spell a concept, that tells you something important about how new the concept actually is.

There is a difference between holding Bitcoin and being a Bitcoiner. Anyone can buy a car and park it in the garage, but that’s not driving. If you bought Bitcoin and changed nothing else in your life, you are missing the entire gift. The hero’s journey is not about reaching a destination; it’s about the transformation along the way.

Bitcoin does not change who you are. It removes the Fiat Kryptonite that was distorting who you were always meant to be. The surgeon in Argentina who drives an Uber to survive, the math professor who became a side realtor because property boomed, these are not edge cases. The entire economy is full of talented people forced sideways by a money system that leaks their energy.

Real money makes you demand real everything else. When your savings vehicle is pure, non-leaking, non-debasing energy, you start looking at every other area of your life through the same lens. Toxic relationships, unnecessary side hustles, fake food grown on seed oils - once you have a standard for what real looks like, you start finding all the counterfeits.

Humanity has never had real money before. Seashells, gold, paper, every form of money that has ever existed was the best substitute we could dig up or find at the time. Bitcoin is the first thing that actually meets the criteria everyone already agrees money should meet. We did not invent a new kind of money; we finally found the real thing.

The fiat system is not ignorant of what it’s doing. Business schools teach finance and never once define money. That is not an oversight; it is design. If people understood that the denominator of their measuring stick is being stretched constantly, they would behave very differently, and that behavioral change would be bad for those who benefit from the stretching.

Saving in Bitcoin is a global act, not just a personal one. By holding Bitcoin off the market, you are not frivolously consuming today. That preserved purchasing power raises the market rate for everyone, including the unbanked and surveilled populations who need sound money the most. Your savings decision has geopolitical consequences.

Bitcoin is equal opportunity but not equal outcome. It does not promise everyone the same result; it promises everyone the same access. Whether you get a lot or a little from it depends on the value you put into the world. In that way, it is more honest than any yield-chasing system that pretends to create returns without underlying work.

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