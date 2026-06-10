From Burma to Freedom: Why Bitcoin Is a Human Rights Tool - Wing Ko Ko Aung | Ep. 143

Win Ko Ko Aung was born in Burma (Myanmar) in 1993 and grew up under military rule, shaped by a country still reeling from the 1987 overnight demonetization that wiped out his parents' generation's savings. A tech entrepreneur and youth educator, he entered the Bitcoin space in 2019 as a way to preserve economic energy in a country with few reliable financial options. When the 2021 military coup froze the bank accounts of activists and democracy supporters, including his own, his Bitcoin holdings remained untouchable and became his lifeline out of the country. He crossed the jungle from Burma into Thailand without a passport, eventually reaching the United States as a political refugee. Today he works at the Human Rights Foundation, where he has taken part in educating over 1,400 activists and journalists worldwide on Bitcoin, financial freedom, and privacy tools. Win shares how financial oppression operates as a weapon of authoritarian control and why Bitcoin is the most important human rights technology of the 21st century.

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Takeaways:

Governments don’t need tanks to destroy a population’s wealth. A single radio announcement canceling the most common banknotes is enough. The 1987 Burma demonetization erased 80% of the population’s economic power overnight, and most of the world has never heard of it because it happened in a country with no English-language media infrastructure. Financial violence is the quietest and most effective form of oppression.

Poverty is often an engineered outcome. Win’s entire generation was born into scarcity because a dictatorship deliberately destroyed the savings of their parents. When we talk about poverty in the developing world, we rarely ask who pulled the lever.

When Win’s bank account was frozen as punishment for supporting democracy, his Bitcoin holdings couldn’t be touched. The ability to hold sovereign money is a lifeline. For people living under authoritarian systems, self-custody is a survival infrastructure.

The same playbook gets used across every authoritarian regime, over and over, because it works. Freeze the accounts, demonetize the savings, starve the movement. From Burma to Iran to Turkey to Lebanon to Russia, the pattern is identical. What changes is the country name. What Bitcoin offers is the first tool that breaks the pattern.

CBDCs are not a modernization of money. They are the completion of the authoritarian control stack. When Win says it’s going to get worse once governments have digital money with programmable controls, he is describing something already happening in practice, not a hypothetical future. The infrastructure for total financial surveillance is being built right now in places most people consider free.

Buying Bitcoin in a free country creates a network effect that protects people in unfree ones. When someone in America or Europe DCA’s into Bitcoin, they are not just making an investment decision, they are contributing to a global system that becomes harder to attack or shut down. The strength of Bitcoin’s network is the shield for everyone who depends on it.

The most powerful form of resistance is often the one that doesn’t look like resistance at all. Win crossed a jungle border, deleted 500,000 social media followers, and started over from nothing, as a deliberate strategy to protect his family and preserve his ability to keep working. Sometimes disappearing is the most radical act.

People in comfortable countries underestimate how different money feels when you have no reliable options. In Burma, people buy second-hand cars as a store of value because the local currency devalues faster than the car does. There is no 30-year mortgage. There is no stock market. There is no 401k. For billions of people, the entire financial toolkit we take for granted simply does not exist, and Bitcoin is the first globally accessible alternative.

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