Britain's War on Freedom, Privacy, Speech and Bitcoin - Freddie New | Ep. 157

Freddie New is a lawyer turned Bitcoin executive, CEO and co-founder of B HODL, a Bitcoin treasury and Lightning services company, and co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK. He grew up in Zimbabwe, a country that has cycled through five currencies in his lifetime, and he took from it a lasting impression of lawyers and judges as the people who stand up hardest against government overreach. In this conversation Freddie unpacks what is behind the UK’s child safety framing of internet age gating, why 12,000 people were jailed over social media posts, how banks create money, why he thinks large scale currency collapse is where the debt story ends, and his view on bitcoin as Digital Credit.

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Freddie’s recommendation: A Not Too Technical Overview of This Bitcoin Thing

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Takeaways:

Speech and thought are the same freedom wearing different clothes. A society that stops you saying a thing eventually stops you thinking it, because thinking is mostly a conversation you have out loud with other people.

The safest thing anyone can do with personal data is refuse to collect it in the first place. Every large centralized database eventually leaks, and it is usually sold to exactly the people it was supposed to protect you from. So a policy designed to keep children safe ends up building the single most dangerous object in the country.

When a stated goal cannot be achieved by the method chosen, the stated goal is probably not the real one. There is no way to check every child at the door without checking every adult too, which means age gating the internet is really identity gating the internet. The children are the argument, and the argument is unanswerable by design.

Control of money comes first. Someone who cannot buy a train ticket cannot travel to a protest, which makes the payment rail the cheapest and quietest lever an authoritarian has.

When people erupt, attacking the place where the anger is visible does nothing about the anger. Blaming a social platform for street violence is treating the thermometer instead of the fever, and it reveals a governing class more frightened of being seen clearly than of being wrong.

Credit is a machine for pulling tomorrow’s value into today, and it works beautifully in small doses. Scaled to a nation and detached from anything real, it becomes a way of consuming a future that has not been earned yet. Money got easy to make, value never did, and the gap between those two facts is most of what feels broken.

Currencies are much more fragile than the people using them believe. The oldest surviving one, the British Pound, is only a few hundred years old, Zimbabwe has burned through five in one lifetime, and Argentina five in fifty years.

The protocol does not need permission, and the human being holding it lives somewhere with rules. A single regulatory phrase can lock a citizen out of an exchange, close a business bank account, or cap what an ordinary person may buy in a year. That is why policy work matters.

A ban on Bitcoin is a ban on arithmetic. A child in a bedroom flipping a coin 256 times and writing down the result has generated a key and can receive money from anywhere on earth, which means outlawing it requires outlawing entropy, mathematics and private thought. Some things simply cannot be legislated out of existence.

Almost everyone doing damage is convinced they are the good person in the story, which is why a central bank can sell a surveillance currency using the word freedom and mean it sincerely. That is more unsettling than villainy and also more workable, because sincere people can be argued with. The numbers are on the side of ordinary people, and remembering that is itself a form of resistance.

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