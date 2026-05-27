Living 100% on Bitcoin, Nostr & Nature - Paul Keating | Ep. 140

Paul Keating is building freedom tech with Primal, a Nostr client that puts digital sovereignty back in users' hands. Based in Costa Rica, Paul lives entirely on a Bitcoin standard as part of Bitcoin Jungle, one of the most vibrant circular Bitcoin economies in the world. A surfer, new father, and tireless advocate for freedom-first technology, Paul joined me at Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas for a conversation that has been a long time coming. We covered what a truly sovereign life looks like day to day, how Bitcoin and Nostr function as nature's response to broken money and broken social media, the open protocol future Primal is building toward, and the upcoming Bitcoin Jungle documentary - Hummingbird.

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Takeaways:

The life you truly want starts as a question, not a plan. Paul asked what he would do if he had all the bitcoin in the world and arrived at surfing, building something meaningful, and starting a family. He held that image, things started aligning, and years later that is exactly what his life looks like. Most people never get specific enough to let reality organize itself around the answer.

Bitcoin circular economies begin with trust and a farmers market. Bitcoin Jungle grew because the right people already trusted each other after Covid, and they happened to start accepting bitcoin together. The infrastructure followed the culture, and the community followed the infrastructure.

Nostr is Cypherpunk theory finally made usable. The idea of a cryptographic web of trust outside corporate control has been the missing half of Bitcoin’s vision since the 1990s. Nostr is how the internet was supposed to work before gatekeepers hijacked it.

Every free speech platform that runs on a company’s servers is structurally incapable of being free. The government knocks once and the accounts disappear. I lost years of work on Telegram in a single day. Until the infrastructure is uncensorable, the speech is not free, regardless of what the CEO says.

Owning your digital identity is going to become as important as owning your money. Just as Bitcoin separates money from state, Nostr separates identity and communication from corporate intermediaries. The private key you hold for Nostr is the same fundamental breakthrough as the private key you hold for Bitcoin.

New parenthood is a systemic reset. When Paul watched his wife go through labor, the depth of appreciation and connection he felt was something he had never accessed before. A child restructures your understanding of what actually matters.

What the surveillance tech era demands is better technology built on sovereign principles. Throwing your phone into the ocean changes nothing about the system that created it. The answer is Primal, hardware wallets, and tools like the Daylight Computer: technology that serves the human rather than harvesting them.

Nostr gives every individual complete control over their own digital neighborhood while taking that power away from corporate moderators. A platform can mute accounts for its own users, but reaching into the protocol to silence anyone everywhere is something no one can do. That asymmetry - individual curation without centralized censorship - is what free speech infrastructure actually looks like.

We are in the 1990s of digital health. We figured out that seed oils, ultra-processed food, and sedentary living were destroying our bodies. We have not yet fully reckoned with what blue light, addictive algorithms, and screen dependency are doing to our minds and nervous systems.

Censorship flows from institutional pressure, and centralized platforms will always yield to it. Pavel Durov and Jack Dorsey before him both became instruments of the same system when governments came knocking. The person at the top is ultimately irrelevant; the architecture determines the outcome.

A new doco called “Hummingbird” comes out soon, telling Bitcoin Jungle’s story in a film, bringing together the spiritual, ecological, and financial dimensions of living on a Bitcoin standard.

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