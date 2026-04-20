You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Have You Ever Been to a Bitcoin Mine Site?

Apr 20, 2026

After a 30+ hours journey from Vietnam, I arrived to Oregon, USA.

I’ve visited Abundant Mines site, and I’m working, resting & hiking!

More content from the mine tour and interviews with Beau Turner - in the pipeline!

In the meantime, find more info about mining bitcoin with Abundant Mines here:

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
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Take care!
♥️ Efrat

Watch my recent interview with Beau & Christine:

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Camp Nakamoto

→ Join me at Camp Nakamoto, a family-friendly Bitcoin retreat on a private island in New Hampshire, June 18–21. Code EFRAT for 15% off: https://www.campnakamoto.com/

Ledn

Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jan 11
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Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
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Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
Read full story

Special offers:

→ Join me at Europe’s biggest and most influential Bitcoin event! Enjoy 10% off your BTC Prague using the code EFRAT.

My Worldwide Events Schedule

My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
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Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 5, 2025
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Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 4, 2025
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Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light. Use code EFRAT for $25 off: https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
April 20, 2025
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Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14, 2025
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— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

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