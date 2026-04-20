Have You Ever Been to a Bitcoin Mine Site?

After a 30+ hours journey from Vietnam, I arrived to Oregon, USA.

I’ve visited Abundant Mines site, and I’m working, resting & hiking!

More content from the mine tour and interviews with Beau Turner - in the pipeline!

In the meantime, find more info about mining bitcoin with Abundant Mines here:

Take care!

♥️ Efrat

Watch my recent interview with Beau & Christine:

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Sponsors:

Camp Nakamoto

→ Join me at Camp Nakamoto, a family-friendly Bitcoin retreat on a private island in New Hampshire, June 18–21. Code EFRAT for 15% off: https://www.campnakamoto.com/

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Join me at Europe’s biggest and most influential Bitcoin event! Enjoy 10% off your BTC Prague using the code EFRAT.

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light. Use code EFRAT for $25 off: https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

→ Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat