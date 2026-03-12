Hi friends,

This is a slightly different piece of content. By popular demand, I’m sharing here a lecture I delivered a year ago (and again a few days ago), about Personal Branding.

Many people don’t know that I’ve been teaching the art of Personal Branding for the past decade, to thousands of people around the world.

I can go DEEP into this topic, as I’ve been developing my methods, evolving them, and sharing them with the world for many years. Maybe one day I’ll write a book. Who knows?

The way I see “Personal Branding” is not the way most people think about it. I see it as a tool for self-exploration, breaking down the pieces of our identity, to construct an abstract entity called a “brand” which is constructed by who we truly are, our deep essence, based on our values, mission and vision. It’s a tool to know ourselves better. A tool to advance our goals in life, a tool to understand a bit of the psyche behind human perception and demand generation.

I believe I managed, after many years, to pure my love, my heart, soul and spirit into this craft. I hope you get value out of it, and I’d love to hear your feedback in the comments.

by the way, I found it fascinating to see that my approach to Personal Branding is very similar to how Federico Faggin, one of the people I really love and learn so much from, is describing the “Seity”:

“In the philosophy of physicist Federico Faggin, particularly in his book Irreducible, a seity is defined as an individual, conscious entity possessing intrinsic identity, free will, and creativity, all fused into one indivisible whole. Derived from the Latin se (”oneself”), a seity represents a “self” that generates meaning from within and cannot be simulated by code or algorithms. Key aspects of a seity according to Faggin include: Fundamental Consciousness: Seities are the “living threads” of quantum information, which Faggin posits is the fabric of reality. They are not emergent properties of the brain, but fundamental agents.

Indivisible Selfhood: A seity is an indivisible, irreducible unit of awareness, often described as a “part-whole” of the “One” (the ultimate, holistic reality).

Source of Meaning and Agency: Seities generate meaning from within and use free will to make choices, which Faggin interprets as the act of collapsing quantum wave functions.

Difference from AI: While AI can manipulate symbols, a seity generates internal experience (qualia) and creates meaning. Therefore, a seity is fundamentally different from a machine.

Eternal Nature: Faggin argues that seities are eternal; they do not extinguish upon the death of the physical body but rather return to or reorganize back into the “One”. In short, a seity is a conscious self that observes, creates, and communicates meaning in a universe that is fundamentally alive and interconnected.

*This lecture was given last year (2025) to students of the Plan B Network Business Program.

Key Takeaways from My Personal Branding Presentation

1. Personal branding starts with self-knowledge

Personal branding is not marketing or PR first — it begins with understanding who you are .

Your brand is the combination of your values, character, skills, and expertise .

It reflects how you present yourself and how others perceive you .

Real branding comes from authenticity, not performance.

2. Your brand already exists

Whether you manage it or not, people already have a perception of you .

Your brand is essentially:

“What people say about you when you are not in the room.”

The goal of personal branding is to consciously shape that perception.

3. A strong personal brand creates opportunity

Benefits include:

New job offers

More business opportunities

Higher trust and credibility

Promotions and salary growth

More influence in your community

Inbound opportunities instead of chasing them

Example from the presentation:

After building her personal brand, the speaker received 32 job offers within a year.

4. Most people struggle with the same psychological barriers

Common obstacles:

Shyness or fear of self-promotion

Imposter syndrome

Lack of confidence

Fear of sounding arrogant

Difficulty articulating achievements

Key insight:

If you can praise others but not yourself, you likely undervalue your own worth.

5. Authenticity beats self-promotion

Good personal branding:

Shares real achievements

Uses facts instead of exaggeration

Focuses on actions rather than adjectives

Example:

Bad

“I’m the best marketer.”

Better

“I built a global marketing team managing millions in budget.”

6. The 5 core elements of brand identity

A personal brand can be broken into five building blocks:

1. Target audience

Who are you speaking to?

Examples:

CEOs

investors

Bitcoin companies

customers

employers

2. Values

Deep principles you stand for.

Examples:

freedom

truth

sovereignty

integrity

3. Characteristics

How others would describe you.

Examples:

creative

bold

analytical

disciplined

4. Look & feel

Your external presentation:

clothing

posture

smile

body language

presence

5. Tone of voice

Your communication style:

direct

humorous

analytical

conversational

Together these form your brand identity system.

7. Non-verbal communication matters more than words

Human communication breakdown:

55% body language & facial expression

38% tone of voice

7% actual words

Meaning:

Your presence and confidence influence perception more than what you say.

8. Your biography is your first branding tool

Everyone should create:

A one-line positioning statement A short biography (1–2 paragraphs) A full bio (about a page)

Example structure:

Who you are

Your background

What you specialize in

What you stand for

These are used for:

conferences

interviews

networking

media appearances

9. Practice your self-introduction

You should be able to introduce yourself clearly in 30–60 seconds.

A good introduction includes:

name

background

expertise

mission or focus

Goal:

Make it easy for people to remember and describe you.

10. Proof of work builds credibility

Claims alone don’t build a brand.

People verify through:

your work

articles

projects

speaking

community contributions

Your brand becomes strong when your actions consistently match your claims.

11. Community accelerates personal branding

Building communities helps establish authority.

Examples:

professional groups

meetups

podcasts

newsletters

industry networks

Community participation increases:

visibility

credibility

influence.

12. Personal branding strengthens sovereignty

A strong brand protects reputation.

Reason:

When people cannot control you, they often try to attack your credibility.

If your brand is strong:

attacks have less impact

people trust your track record.

13. The deeper level: mission, vision, and essence

Advanced branding includes:

Mission

What you actively do.

Example:

“Expose hidden truths through journalism.”

Vision

The world you want to create.

Example:

peace, freedom, decentralization.

Brand essence

Your core identity in one idea or word.

Example:

truth

voice

freedom.

14. Personal branding is “being” before “doing”

Branding is not just tactics.

It starts with:

self-awareness authenticity values

Then comes:

content networking visibility

15. Practical starting steps

If someone wants to begin building their personal brand:

Write your values Define your target audience List your skills and characteristics Create your bio and positioning statement Practice your self-introduction Start sharing content or ideas publicly Build relationships in your community

✔ Bottom line

A personal brand is not about self-promotion.

It is about clearly expressing who you are, what you stand for, and how you contribute value to others.

Please take a moment to write in the comment what you got from this presentation and content, I do this for you!

Thanks,

Efrat

