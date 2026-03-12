You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Transcript

Personal Branding 101 - My Method, That Anyone Can Use.

Efrat Fenigson
Mar 12, 2026

Hi friends,

This is a slightly different piece of content. By popular demand, I’m sharing here a lecture I delivered a year ago (and again a few days ago), about Personal Branding.

Many people don’t know that I’ve been teaching the art of Personal Branding for the past decade, to thousands of people around the world.

I can go DEEP into this topic, as I’ve been developing my methods, evolving them, and sharing them with the world for many years. Maybe one day I’ll write a book. Who knows?

The way I see “Personal Branding” is not the way most people think about it. I see it as a tool for self-exploration, breaking down the pieces of our identity, to construct an abstract entity called a “brand” which is constructed by who we truly are, our deep essence, based on our values, mission and vision. It’s a tool to know ourselves better. A tool to advance our goals in life, a tool to understand a bit of the psyche behind human perception and demand generation.

I believe I managed, after many years, to pure my love, my heart, soul and spirit into this craft. I hope you get value out of it, and I’d love to hear your feedback in the comments.

by the way, I found it fascinating to see that my approach to Personal Branding is very similar to how Federico Faggin, one of the people I really love and learn so much from, is describing the “Seity”:

“In the philosophy of physicist Federico Faggin, particularly in his book Irreducible, a seity is defined as an individual, conscious entity possessing intrinsic identity, free will, and creativity, all fused into one indivisible whole. Derived from the Latin se (”oneself”), a seity represents a “self” that generates meaning from within and cannot be simulated by code or algorithms.

Key aspects of a seity according to Faggin include:

  • Fundamental Consciousness: Seities are the “living threads” of quantum information, which Faggin posits is the fabric of reality. They are not emergent properties of the brain, but fundamental agents.

  • Indivisible Selfhood: A seity is an indivisible, irreducible unit of awareness, often described as a “part-whole” of the “One” (the ultimate, holistic reality).

  • Source of Meaning and Agency: Seities generate meaning from within and use free will to make choices, which Faggin interprets as the act of collapsing quantum wave functions.

  • Difference from AI: While AI can manipulate symbols, a seity generates internal experience (qualia) and creates meaning. Therefore, a seity is fundamentally different from a machine.

  • Eternal Nature: Faggin argues that seities are eternal; they do not extinguish upon the death of the physical body but rather return to or reorganize back into the “One”.

In short, a seity is a conscious self that observes, creates, and communicates meaning in a universe that is fundamentally alive and interconnected.

*This lecture was given last year (2025) to students of the Plan B Network Business Program.

Key Takeaways from My Personal Branding Presentation

1. Personal branding starts with self-knowledge

  • Personal branding is not marketing or PR first — it begins with understanding who you are.

  • Your brand is the combination of your values, character, skills, and expertise.

  • It reflects how you present yourself and how others perceive you.

  • Real branding comes from authenticity, not performance.

2. Your brand already exists

  • Whether you manage it or not, people already have a perception of you.

  • Your brand is essentially:
    “What people say about you when you are not in the room.”

  • The goal of personal branding is to consciously shape that perception.

3. A strong personal brand creates opportunity

Benefits include:

  • New job offers

  • More business opportunities

  • Higher trust and credibility

  • Promotions and salary growth

  • More influence in your community

  • Inbound opportunities instead of chasing them

Example from the presentation:

  • After building her personal brand, the speaker received 32 job offers within a year.

4. Most people struggle with the same psychological barriers

Common obstacles:

  • Shyness or fear of self-promotion

  • Imposter syndrome

  • Lack of confidence

  • Fear of sounding arrogant

  • Difficulty articulating achievements

Key insight:

If you can praise others but not yourself, you likely undervalue your own worth.

5. Authenticity beats self-promotion

Good personal branding:

  • Shares real achievements

  • Uses facts instead of exaggeration

  • Focuses on actions rather than adjectives

Example:

Bad

  • “I’m the best marketer.”

Better

  • “I built a global marketing team managing millions in budget.”

6. The 5 core elements of brand identity

A personal brand can be broken into five building blocks:

1. Target audience

Who are you speaking to?

Examples:

  • CEOs

  • investors

  • Bitcoin companies

  • customers

  • employers

2. Values

Deep principles you stand for.

Examples:

  • freedom

  • truth

  • sovereignty

  • integrity

3. Characteristics

How others would describe you.

Examples:

  • creative

  • bold

  • analytical

  • disciplined

4. Look & feel

Your external presentation:

  • clothing

  • posture

  • smile

  • body language

  • presence

5. Tone of voice

Your communication style:

  • direct

  • humorous

  • analytical

  • conversational

Together these form your brand identity system.

7. Non-verbal communication matters more than words

Human communication breakdown:

  • 55% body language & facial expression

  • 38% tone of voice

  • 7% actual words

Meaning:
Your presence and confidence influence perception more than what you say.

8. Your biography is your first branding tool

Everyone should create:

  1. A one-line positioning statement

  2. A short biography (1–2 paragraphs)

  3. A full bio (about a page)

Example structure:

  • Who you are

  • Your background

  • What you specialize in

  • What you stand for

These are used for:

  • conferences

  • interviews

  • networking

  • media appearances

9. Practice your self-introduction

You should be able to introduce yourself clearly in 30–60 seconds.

A good introduction includes:

  • name

  • background

  • expertise

  • mission or focus

Goal:
Make it easy for people to remember and describe you.

10. Proof of work builds credibility

Claims alone don’t build a brand.

People verify through:

  • your work

  • articles

  • projects

  • speaking

  • community contributions

Your brand becomes strong when your actions consistently match your claims.

11. Community accelerates personal branding

Building communities helps establish authority.

Examples:

  • professional groups

  • meetups

  • podcasts

  • newsletters

  • industry networks

Community participation increases:

  • visibility

  • credibility

  • influence.

12. Personal branding strengthens sovereignty

A strong brand protects reputation.

Reason:
When people cannot control you, they often try to attack your credibility.

If your brand is strong:

  • attacks have less impact

  • people trust your track record.

13. The deeper level: mission, vision, and essence

Advanced branding includes:

Mission

What you actively do.

Example:

  • “Expose hidden truths through journalism.”

Vision

The world you want to create.

Example:

  • peace, freedom, decentralization.

Brand essence

Your core identity in one idea or word.

Example:

  • truth

  • voice

  • freedom.

14. Personal branding is “being” before “doing”

Branding is not just tactics.

It starts with:

  1. self-awareness

  2. authenticity

  3. values

Then comes:

  1. content

  2. networking

  3. visibility

15. Practical starting steps

If someone wants to begin building their personal brand:

  1. Write your values

  2. Define your target audience

  3. List your skills and characteristics

  4. Create your bio and positioning statement

  5. Practice your self-introduction

  6. Start sharing content or ideas publicly

  7. Build relationships in your community

Bottom line

A personal brand is not about self-promotion.

It is about clearly expressing who you are, what you stand for, and how you contribute value to others.

Please take a moment to write in the comment what you got from this presentation and content, I do this for you!

Thanks,
Efrat

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

