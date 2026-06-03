Hey friends,

I was interviewed recently in Ireland by Eddie Hobbs on “Counterpoint”, about:

EU’s new Digital ID + Wallet pilot in Ireland

EU regulations as part of the larger Agenda 2030 and 2050

The Fiat monetary system

Are digital technologies all bad, or can we find rescue in freedom tech: Bitcoin, Nostr, open source, privacy tools

Thousands already watched, please watch & drop a comment to tell me what you thought!

Thanks for watching.

♥️ Efrat

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