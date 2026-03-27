You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Closed VAERS
3h

Is it Efrat in Bali, or Bali in Efrat? If I didn't know better I'd think you were born under a cocanut tree on the beach? Such natural beauty, I can't stand it! My palms sweat and my mouth waters, like a rib-eye steak. lol 😇🌸🌹

Keep punching the cabal!! God Bless

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