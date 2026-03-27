Plug yourself back to nature.

Back to the divine design.

Look inside and rediscover the child you love so much.

Observe how complex and multi layered nature is, so is our life.

What we think is quiet, is full of action.

What we think is still, is dynamic, endlessly moving.

The energy is there. The field is pulsing.

Where is your attention?

Who consumes your energy?

What opportunities are you engaged in?

Which ones are you missing? Which ones are you longing for?

Align your identity, values and mission with your actions.

Be courageous, drive changes.

Keep pursuing knowing yourself.

Don’t compromise. Don’t shy away.

Show up. Your voice matters.

Be all of who you are.



♥️ Efrat

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@efenigson Efrat Fenigson on Instagram: "Journey into nature & myself cont…

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