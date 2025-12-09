Bitcoin, Chasing Freedom & Breaking the Victimhood Cycle with Efrat Fenigson
I was interviewed on the #1 investment/bitcoin podcast by Natalie Brunell
I had the pleasure of being hosted by the amazing, on her podcast “Coin Stories”. I shared about life in Israel under ongoing crises and wars, and the personal challenges that shaped me — from divorce to COVID — along with the growth that followed: a new career, spiritual and personal development, and my journeys around the world.
And as you do on a Bitcoin podcast - we talked about money, Bitcoin, and my guiding principles: freedom, sovereignty, peace, and responsibility.
Bitcoin is so much more than NGU. It’s a tool to help guide our journey to sovereignty and freedom - if we allow it to be.
Thanks for watching and being on this journey called “life”!
♥️ Efrat
“Breakdowns were always a calling to grow.”
“We keep giving that power and energy away to someone else.”
“The real slavery that exists is in our head.”
Efrat is a dear friend and a beacon of light who knows how to expand the voices of others in an authentic way. She is fearless, funny, can dive into deep subjects, and at the same time her view of the world is full of hope and beautiful actions. I love these conversations because we can see through her heart.
