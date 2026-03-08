No One Is Coming (To Save You) - Guest Pod
I was recently interviewed by Paul Tarantino of Byte Federal on their pod, alongside my friend Monika Bravo:
“The old system is cracking and the pressure is building into 2030. Governments push censorship, CBDCs, and surveillance while most people stay asleep. This conversation cuts through the noise and shows why Bitcoin is more than money. It is a path to sovereignty, courage, and personal responsibility in a world that is rapidly changing.”
00:00 We Are in the Heart of the Storm
03:00 2030 Agendas and the Acceleration
07:00 Censorship, Surveillance, and Permission
10:00 Sovereignty vs The Sleeping Masses
12:00 Astrology Cycles and System Collapse
16:00 Lawfulness, Rights, and Standing Your Ground
22:00 Circular Economies and Living on Bitcoin
30:00 Bitcoin as Consciousness and Frequency
41:00 Prometheus, Power, and Personal Responsibility
51:00 The Next Generation and Building What Comes Next
Please protect yourself through this turbulent time.
♥️ Efrat
