I was recently interviewed by Paul Tarantino of Byte Federal on their pod, alongside my friend Monika Bravo:

“The old system is cracking and the pressure is building into 2030. Governments push censorship, CBDCs, and surveillance while most people stay asleep. This conversation cuts through the noise and shows why Bitcoin is more than money. It is a path to sovereignty, courage, and personal responsibility in a world that is rapidly changing.”



00:00 We Are in the Heart of the Storm

03:00 2030 Agendas and the Acceleration

07:00 Censorship, Surveillance, and Permission

10:00 Sovereignty vs The Sleeping Masses

12:00 Astrology Cycles and System Collapse

16:00 Lawfulness, Rights, and Standing Your Ground

22:00 Circular Economies and Living on Bitcoin

30:00 Bitcoin as Consciousness and Frequency

41:00 Prometheus, Power, and Personal Responsibility

51:00 The Next Generation and Building What Comes Next

Please protect yourself through this turbulent time.

♥️ Efrat

