I joined Adrian D’amico on his podcast to chat about the flack I got for voicing my views on Israel, Israel politics, censorship and more - following a shoutout by Tucker Carlson & Bret Weinstein. We also touched on the complexities of modern geopolitics, the influence of media and elites, and the profound impact of frequencies and consciousness on our reality. We explored the hidden agendas behind wars, censorship, and technology, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty, awareness, and spiritual resilience in navigating chaotic times.

Here’s my tweet that upset many, and supported by many too:

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Chapters:

00:00 - Coming up

01:19 - The beauty of Bali: nature amidst chaos

02:07 - The explosive nature of social discourse today

05:36 - How media amplifies conflicts and fears

06:00 - Tucker Carlson’s shoutout and the power of media narratives

09:23 - A personal post on censorship, Zionism, and systemic control

11:46 - The false dichotomy in Israeli politics and Bibi Netanyahu

12:42 - The power of individual sovereignty and spiritual resilience

15:35 - The COVID pandemic, global manipulation

19:06 - Disillusionment with political leaders and the illusion of change

22:40 - The complexity behind global power structures: avoiding oversimplification

23:37 - The importance of focusing on personal impact

26:14 - The erosion of societal coherence and the divide-and-conquer strategies

31:55 - The gradual erosion of rights and the UN agenda 2030

34:48 - The economic crisis in Australia and the importance of sound money

38:24 - The spiritual war within and the need for energetic sovereignty

40:01 - The effects of frequencies, chemtrails, and geoengineering on biofields

50:19 - The role of collective consciousness, mental slavery, and raising vibrational states

55:11 - Bitcoin’s role in financial freedom and long-term stability

1:01:22 - The inevitability of dollar collapse and the rise of digital currencies

1:07:16 - Final thoughts: remain resilient, informed, and spiritually aligned

Notable Quotes:

“The world is so complex that oversimplification is the tool of those who wish to control.”

“True sovereignty begins with mastering your inner frequencies and awareness.”

“Bitcoin is not just an asset; it’s a spiritual rebellion against centralized control.”

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