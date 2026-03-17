The Legal Frontline: mRNA, Digital ID & Australian Sovereignty - Katie Ashby-Koppens | Ep. 127

Katie Ashby-Koppens is a senior civil litigator, Head of Legal for Voices for Freedom in New Zealand, and co-founder of the Aligned Council of Australia. She brings over 20 years of legal experience and five years on the frontlines of Covid litigation, including a landmark GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia. She has stood before the New Zealand Royal Commission alongside some of the world’s most prominent dissenting scientists. Katie describes the new digital world, including what digital ID actually is, why your data is worth more than money to the platforms collecting it, biometrics harvesting biometrics harvesting and how Australia’s under-16 social media ban is a Trojan horse for Digital ID. She addresses Australia’s sovereignty challenges with the new hate speech law, immigration policies, and resource allocation.

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Takeaways:

Katie and her team produced a 250-page submission to New Zealand’s Royal Commission that compiles five years of expert testimony on lessons learned from COVID. It’s free, accessible, and deliberately readable.

The commissioners had the power to call government decision-makers to testify publicly. They didn’t. Politicians refused to show up, and their evidence was buried under confidentiality orders. Meanwhile, Katie’s side was cross-examined. The commission’s terms of reference are already framed around preparing for the next pandemic, not honestly examining the last one.

The Australian case against Pfizer and Moderna, arguing the mRNA products were unlicensed GMOs, was thrown out on a standing technicality. Then it emerged the presiding judge had been Pfizer’s barrister in at least five prior cases and had undisclosed pharmaceutical ties. The request for a rehearing with a new judge was rejected. The legal system protected Big Pharma from scrutiny at every turn.

At least 12 to 13 independent labs have now confirmed DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This isn’t fringe science. Kevin McKernan’s work was presented to a Royal Commission. The scientific case is solid. The legal and political will to act on it is not.

Every coercion - mandates, surveillance, speech restrictions, cashless payments - feeds into a single system when Digital ID becomes the master key. Katie’s Resist Kit breaks this down practically: your data is the new gold, Facebook Marketplace is free because your shopping behavior is more valuable than a transaction cut.

The three methods social media platforms can use to verify age are: inference data, digital ID upload, or biometric facial scan. That’s the whole point. It’s not child safety, it’s identity verification infrastructure being built in plain sight, with parental goodwill as the cover story.

Rural Australia is already losing ATMs and bank branches. Legislation protecting access to cash in rural areas expires soon. Nobody is talking about it. When that deadline hits, the infrastructure will simply be gone. This is the slow barrel-filling Katie described, 15-minute cities, CBDCs, cash removal, digital ID, each a crack, and together a flood.

The rebranding is deliberate. Western populations reject “social credit” as something that happens in China. But carbon footprint scoring per purchase achieves the same behavioral control under a cause most people feel they can’t argue against. The surveillance state is being built with a green ribbon on it.

A 500-page bill passed through Australian Parliament at shocking speed with bipartisan support. The effect: you can now be prosecuted for speech targeting protected groups, with the definition broad enough that future Royal Commission findings could themselves be in breach of the law. What can’t be said in the report will simply never be known publicly.

Digital ID, UN Sustainability Goals, Davos, CBDCs, mRNA mandates.. Katie was direct. This is a coordinated plan to consolidate control for the benefit of a few. The people designing it fly private to conferences about reducing your carbon footprint. The hypocrisy isn’t an oversight. It’s a signal of how untouchable they believe they are.

Bitcoin and decentralized technology don’t fight the system loudly, they route around it. Every choke point they try to create has a decentralized answer. That’s why I kept reinforcing it throughout: educate yourself on these tools, because they are literally designed to make the control infrastructure optional.

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