From Weather Modification to Global Control & How We Fight Back - Chris Sullivan | Ep. 125

Chris Sullivan is a portfolio manager and co-founder of Hyperion Decimus, combining deep finance expertise with a passion for awakening and higher consciousness. He sees the fiat system, specifically central banks, as the root control apparatus enabling everything from geoengineering to genetic manipulation to perpetual war. We discussed weather modification programs, environmental poisoning, ESG, UBI and financialization of natural resources, as well as Bitcoin as the tip of the sword for truth and awareness across all corrupted systems.

Takeaways:

We’ve been propagandized to accept that we have to pay to be alive, and this is only a 150-200 year phenomenon coinciding with the central banking era.

The central banking system is 100 years old and has successfully gaslit generations. 100 years ago people knew how money works and would revolt. Now they make the population zombified and numb through fluoride, EMF, poisoned food, and propaganda so uprising seems impossible.

Sound money periods throughout history, Rome building aqueducts and trade routes, the Renaissance producing beautiful architecture, America’s 1847-1913 robber baron era with massive GDP growth, all reflect what’s possible when money isn’t corrupted. We had brief glimpses before fiat took over.

Geoengineering supersedes pharma, food, and money in importance because you can’t have health, wealth, and sovereignty if you’re being poisoned without your consent through aerosolized metals raining down daily.

Patents from the 1940s onward prove weather modification technology exists. By the Vietnam War, the US military openly admitted to causing rain over jungles as a military strategy. A treaty banned using it against countries, but allows using it on their own populations.

32-34 states have now banned geoengineering, but enforcement is the problem since DARPA-level operations don’t answer to state laws. Still, raising awareness through bipartisan bills matters because it brings the conversation forward.

The only way to offset darkness is by being kind, generous, open-hearted, and raising your consciousness. You create an expanding force field that helps others expand when they collide with it, building higher awareness and precise understanding.

Decentralization is the main goal for hardcore survivors. Dismantle globalist institutions like WHO, WEF, UN, NATO, and central banks. If pure capitalism flourishes with sound money and velocity picks up from the bottom up, these entities won’t exist much longer.

Bitcoin can eliminate poverty in literally one generation. When families can store wealth without it being debased, build generational savings, and aren’t constantly stolen from through inflation, there is no poverty.

Bitcoin is the tip of the sword for awareness and truth on every corrupted system. Once you go up any pyramid, pharma, food, GMOs, surveillance, war, you arrive at the same fiat cabal. Remove that, and the natural order corrects itself.

