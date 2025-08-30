You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Mind-Body in Bali

A bit of a different video about stopping to listen to your body and invest in it.
Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
Aug 30, 2025
1
Share

I’m still in Bali, Indonesia, and I’ve taken 10 minutes to explore mind-body connection. Watch (and share) the video above, or on Instagram, Nostr & Twitter.

Ever tried aerial Pilates or sound healing?

I got to experience both at Udara Bali — and it’s more than just exercise. It’s a sanctuary where movement and sound reset your body, clear your mind, and reconnect you with yourself. I sat down with Milena from Udara resort’s team for a 10-minute chat about their vision, and she even shared a tip for those of us who feel too lazy to get back into an exercise routine.

Enjoy!

Please take a moment to like, and obviously your support in me directly with Bitcoin or Fiat - will go a long way.
♥️ Efrat

In case you missed it - recent releases:

The Fiat Scam vs. The Bitcoin Flame – You're The Voice Ep. 93 with Francis Pouliot

The Fiat Scam vs. The Bitcoin Flame – You're The Voice Ep. 93 with Francis Pouliot

Efrat Fenigson
·
Aug 26
Read full story
DE-PLATFORMED AGAIN!

DE-PLATFORMED AGAIN!

Efrat Fenigson
·
Aug 25
Read full story
Radical Health, Radical Freedom – You're The Voice Ep. 91 with Chef Pete Evans

Radical Health, Radical Freedom – You're The Voice Ep. 91 with Chef Pete Evans

Efrat Fenigson
·
Aug 14
Read full story
"A Bumpy Road Ahead, As The Monetary Order Changes" - My Keynote from Baltic Honeybadger 2025

"A Bumpy Road Ahead, As The Monetary Order Changes" - My Keynote from Baltic Honeybadger 2025

Efrat Fenigson
·
Aug 14
Read full story
The Wild Truth About Bitcoin Mining – You're The Voice Ep. 92 with Bob Burnett

The Wild Truth About Bitcoin Mining – You're The Voice Ep. 92 with Bob Burnett

Efrat Fenigson
·
Aug 19
Read full story

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from this episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
Read full story
Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 1
Read full story

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 5
Read full story
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 4
Read full story

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
Apr 20
Read full story

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14
Read full story

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture