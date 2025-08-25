DE-PLATFORMED AGAIN!

As you can hear in my video (which kinda went viral on X with 92K views), I’m sick of being deplatformed & asking for permission!

1) I am debanked by Stripe - my blog payments (this blog) are about to be cancelled.

2) My credit cards are a nightmare - who uses SMS’s??

3) I’m banned from Telegram - WTF?!

In a totalitarian world, become decentralized, uncensorable & sovereign!

Learn about my suggested solutions in the video, and share this post on Twitter/X, Nostr, or share this article.

—

Please take a moment to like, and obviously your support in me directly with Bitcoin or Fiat - will go a long way.

♥️ Efrat

In case you missed it - recent releases:

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from this episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links