DE-PLATFORMED AGAIN!

Stripe, Telegram, Credit Card companies - trying to slow me down, and that's everyone's destiny, the more we rely on centralized finance and tech.
Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
Aug 25, 2025
2
7
Share

As you can hear in my video (which kinda went viral on X with 92K views), I’m sick of being deplatformed & asking for permission!

1) I am debanked by Stripe - my blog payments (this blog) are about to be cancelled.

2) My credit cards are a nightmare - who uses SMS’s??

3) I’m banned from Telegram - WTF?!

In a totalitarian world, become decentralized, uncensorable & sovereign!

Learn about my suggested solutions in the video, and share this post on Twitter/X, Nostr, or share this article.

Please take a moment to like, and obviously your support in me directly with Bitcoin or Fiat - will go a long way.
♥️ Efrat

