The Wild Truth About Bitcoin Mining – You're The Voice Ep. 92 with Bob Burnett

🎙️ My guest today is Bob Burnett, veteran technologist, former Gateway CTO, and now CEO of Barefoot Mining. From consumer tech pioneer with eight U.S. patents to leader in sovereign Bitcoin mining, Bob shares his vision for “wild mining,” where miners own their energy using innovative energy sources. He challenges the myth that mining is only for massive corporations, showing how small, strategically placed operations can be both profitable and decentralizing. We discuss adoption curves, block template decentralization, why nation-states should build mining infrastructure before buying Bitcoin reserves, lessons from the early PC revolution, and the coming energy race with AI and High-Performance Computing.

We talked about:

00:00 – Coming Up

01:29 – Bob’s Background & His Long Tech Career

05:15 – Bob’s Patents & Innovations, Early Adopter Mindset

10:00 – Leap Frog Into New Tech Frontiers - AI & Bitcoin

14:00 – PC As Prerequisite For The Internet Revolution

17:00 – Good & Bad Actors

19:00 – Why Bob Chose Bitcoin Mining

21:10 – Bob’s Bitcoin Mining 101 Explanation

25:00 – Why Bitcoin & Barefoot Mining?

34:20 – Smaller Scale 0.5-5MW “Wild” Mining Sites Can Be As Cost Effective As Larger 50-200MW Sites

39:40 – Barefoot Mining Expansion

41:40 – The Energy Landscape and Bitcoin Mining

43:44 – Opportunities for Small-Scale Mining

46:39 – Meaning of HODL & Role of Citizens in Bitcoin

48:24 – Key Trends in Bitcoin, Inc. Template Creation

54:54 – Political Implications & Weaponization of Bitcoin Mining

1:00:54 – Economic Sovereignty through Mining

1:04:36 – The OP_Return Debate & Facilitating Change

1:12:06 – Bob’s Hope for the Future

My takeaways from this episode:

Bob recounts his path from 40 years in tech—holding eight U.S. patents and serving as Gateway’s CTO—to discovering Bitcoin’s potential and committing himself to mining as a way to defend the network for future generations, including his grandchildren

He explains how his concept of “wild mining” flips the traditional model by producing his own off-grid energy from sources like 19th-century hydro plants, dairy farm biogas, and stranded natural gas wells, ensuring sovereignty and insulation from grid politics

Bob outlines the mining adoption curve—from innovators who embrace complexity to early and late majorities who demand seamless usability—drawing parallels to the personal computer revolution and the leap to the internet

He warns that mining centralization creates risks, as large pools control transaction inclusion, and advocates for decentralizing block template creation through tools like Stratum V2 and Ocean’s Datum to resist censorship

Bob challenges the myth that mining is only for massive corporations, showing how small, strategically placed operations can be cost-competitive and highly profitable while strengthening decentralization

He describes the growing competition for cheap energy from AI and high-performance computing, and why off-grid, stranded-energy sites may be the future of mining scalability

Bob makes the case that nation-states should prioritize building mining infrastructure before amassing strategic Bitcoin reserves, using hash power as a tool for economic sovereignty and censorship resistance in global trade

He shares concerns about Bitcoin’s cultural and governance maturity, pointing to debates like “OP_RETURN” as signs that the community must develop better processes for decision-making before critical challenges like quantum resistance arise

Bob urges Bitcoiners to go beyond passive hodling, taking active roles—whether in mining, running nodes, coding, or educating—to ensure the network’s resilience and independence

The conversation closes with Bob’s optimism that resistance to Bitcoin is softening, signaling an early-majority shift much like the personal computer adoption curve, and his hope that more seasoned technologists will join the movement to fortify its future

