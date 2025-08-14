Radical Health, Radical Freedom – You're The Voice Ep. 91 with Chef Pete Evans

🎙️ From Australia to the global stage, Pete Evans is one of the most important voices to be silenced in recent years — an internationally renowned chef, bestselling author, and TV personality who became a lightning rod for challenging mainstream health narratives.

Pete built a successful career in the culinary world with over 30 cookbooks and award-winning restaurants, and after shifting to regenerative health and holistic wellness, he became one of the first high-profile figures to be widely deplatformed.

In this episode, Pete shares how his journey from celebrity chef to wellness crusader began with a shift to ancestral eating that radically transformed his health. We dive into his clash with mainstream media, his exploration of psychedelics and spiritual growth, and how Bitcoin became the missing link in his pursuit of holistic sovereignty. Pete explains why Bitcoiners might hold the key to a global health revolution, and how financial freedom and health are deeply intertwined. From detoxing modern life to building vitality through conscious choices, Pete calls for radical accountability and curiosity.

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up…

01:20 - Introduction to Chef Pete Evans

06:08 - The Impact Pete Made Using Ancestral Diets

12:58 - Pete Becoming Public Enemy No. 1 In Australia & Facing Media Backlash

15:05 - The Health-Media-Money Incentive Structure

18:05 - Media’s Role During Covid Hysteria

21:15 - Impact of Cancel-Culture on Pete: Personal Growth

34:55 - Bitcoin Entering Pete’s Life

40:44 - Health, Vitality & Bitcoin: Insights & Reflections

45:44 - The Intersection of Regenerative Health & Wealth

51:44 - “Sprayed”, Geo-engineered Food & Health Impacts

1:01:32 - Thoughts, Beliefs & Leaning In To Uncertainty

1:13:54 - Interested In A Retreat in Australia?

1:16:54 - Living in the Present & Celebrating Uniqueness

My takeaways from this episode:

Pete shares how his shift from celebrity chef to wellness advocate began with ancestral eating, which reversed his inflammation, improved vitality, and opened the door to a deeper exploration of health, consciousness, and sovereignty

He recalls how sharing healing stories through social media led to media attacks and censorship, exposing the vested interests in pharma and industrial food systems—and sparking his deeper curiosity about money and power

Pete emphasizes that decentralizing health begins with radical personal responsibility: sourcing clean food, learning to cook, and rejecting processed convenience in favor of regenerative, intentional living

He draws a direct line between Bitcoin and ancestral health, arguing both movements are grounded in truth, sovereignty, and a rejection of centralized systems that erode vitality and freedom

Pete describes how Bitcoiners, as critical thinkers already skeptical of mainstream narratives, may be uniquely positioned to lead a health revolution and reform broken food and medical systems

He explains how his psychedelic experiences, breathwork, and meditation practices helped him move past media persecution, and fear, toward greater self-acceptance and presence

Pete urges listeners to embrace the unknown, suggesting that mystery and uncertainty are essential parts of growth, and that faith in life’s unfolding path often brings clarity in hindsight

He warns against outsourcing truth to experts or institutions, and encourages people to question authority, validate through personal experience, and reclaim the power to heal themselves

Through his retreats in Australia and new book The Primal Code, Pete invites others into a lifestyle that fuses Bitcoin, ancestral wisdom, and spiritual exploration

The episode closes with Pete envisioning a future where health, wealth, and freedom converge, and where vitality becomes the most magnetic force for change

Follow Pete Evans:

Twitter | Instagram | Pete’s new book - “The Primal Code” Hardcover & Ebook

