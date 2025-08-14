"A Bumpy Road Ahead, As The Monetary Order Changes" - My Keynote from Baltic Honeybadger 2025

I returned to the stage at Baltic Honeybadger 2025 with a sharper, data-packed update on the changing monetary order — from new CBDC rollouts and stablecoin legislation to Bitcoin’s accelerating role worldwide. If you saw my Prague keynote, this one goes further with fresh insights and global developments you need to know.

“Today we’ll dives into the evolving global financial landscape, looking at how global agendas, nation states, and financial institutions are piecing together a new monetary system, under the banners of innovation, security, and climate action.

The puzzle pieces are digital currencies, stablecoins, CBDCs, and even bitcoin, as well as carbon markets and digital IDs.

I’ll attempt to map out the fast-changing chessboard, and connect the dots between financial trends, political agendas, & the fight for economic freedom.”

