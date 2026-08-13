Freedom, Forged in Art - MADEX | Ep. 155

MADEX is an internationally renowned artist, designer and creative director from Alberta, Canada. He built the Bull Bitcoin brand alongside Francis Pouliot, and runs MADEX, a fine art, jewelry and regalia project he describes as a freedom project. In this rare conversation, MADEX explains why art has been captured as a vehicle for collectivist ideas and how he is pushing the opposite, what his three pillars of freedom are, why he refuses to put the Bitcoin ₿ on anything he makes, and why everyone should have children.

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Takeaways:

Art was never neutral. Somewhere along the way it became a delivery system for collectivist ideas, and any artist who wanted to eat learned to carry the message. What MADEX is proving is that the delivery system runs in both directions. Change the money behind the art and you change what the art is allowed to say.

You can measure the health of a society by the way it treats its entrepreneurs. An entrepreneur is the closest thing we have to an honest signal from the market.

The pickup truck story broke something open for me. Nobody asked for larger vehicles. Regulators tied engine efficiency to vehicle size, and manufacturers worked out that inflating the truck with aluminum was cheaper than redesigning an engine. The rule produced the exact opposite of its intent and everyone pays for it forever. This is what happens when people with no connection to reality get to define what efficiency means.

Quality cannot be faked, which is exactly why it disappears first. A steak resists dilution. So does real leather and real cotton. The price of beef tells you more about what is happening to your money than any government number, and the feeling of something well made sitting in your hand has quietly become a form of evidence.

Bitcoin is the first patron of the arts with number go up technology. Every patron before it arrived with an opinion about what should be made. Bitcoin has none. Hold it long enough and it becomes the blank check that artists have been dreaming about for five hundred years, which moves the constraint on creation from money to vision.

When 0.01 Bitcoin can finance a company for twenty years, we are going to see an explosion of innovation that nobody alive has witnessed. True capitalism has been dead for well over a century and we have been living off its architectural remnants ever since.

AI cannot receive a vision in a dream. It recombines what already exists, which is useful and worth using, and it will never sit alone at three in the morning while something arrives from somewhere unaccountable. The creators black pilling on AI right now are being encouraged to quit by the exact people who benefit from them quitting.

The Bitcoin ₿ is a shortcut that anyone can order from China. What actually costs something is converting dense economic and philosophical ideas into symbols that carry them, and people feel that difference even when they cannot articulate it. Wealth is in the details, and the last two percent of effort is the entire distance between good and great.

The campaign against having children is the most intimate front of this war. It is expensive, it is bad for the planet, the world is ending anyway, and the targets are always the people who think for themselves. Children hand you a stake in the future, and a stake in the future makes you fight for it. That is precisely why you are being told to skip it.

Fiat debt cripples fiat man and liberates Bitcoin man. Same instrument, opposite outcome, and the only variable is what you are holding underneath it. One man is locked into a car payment for eternity and the other takes on debt with a smile because time is quietly working for him.

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