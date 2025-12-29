“Oh shit, the videos are not playing…”

That’s probably one of the worst things that can happen to a public speaker.



And it happened, on the most beautiful stage in the most beautiful venue I have ever presented in.

I had two options: one – freak out, pretend it’s all okay, and improvise for the rest of the next half an hour, trying to explain to the audience what’s in the videos.

Or two – stop, take a deep breath and tell the production team: “guys, take five minutes to re-download the presentation, make sure the videos work while I chat to the audience. Let me know when you’re done and it’s working.”

And so I did. I insisted, and had a good chat with the audience who clapped, encouraged me and yelled out “share your wisdom with us.”



Sometimes insisting on a successful outcome is worth it. I enjoyed every minute of this presentation. I had worked hard to create it, and the audience got the full value they deserve.

Remember, even when you’re in full-acceptance-of-life mode, you still have the choice to re-write the script.

♥️ Efrat



.