I was interviewed on “Here for the truth” podcast last week, and it was a very authentic, open and raw conversation for me, especially in light of the fact that Joel has Palestinian roots, and both hosts are highly spiritual, aware and awakened. Great company. Let me know what you thought in the comment, and like and share this.

“In this episode, we sit down with Efrat Fenigson—independent journalist, public speaker, and host of You’re the Voice—for a courageous conversation about sovereignty, power, and the systems that shape human behavior. Drawing from her lived experience growing up in Israel, Efrat speaks openly about identity, collective trauma, propaganda, and the psychological cost of questioning state narratives from within. From there, the conversation quickly widens to examine how control operates at a deeper structural level—through money. Efrat breaks down how the modern fiat monetary system erodes human agency and why Bitcoin represents a radically different model rooted in decentralization and personal sovereignty. This is a nuanced, unsanitized dialogue connecting geopolitics, psychology, sound money and a sober yet inspiring look at what it means to reclaim authority over your life in an age of control.”

Time Stamps

00:00 Episode Teaser

00:22 Opening Conversation

04:29 Guest Introduction & Personal Journey

09:02 Growing Up in Israel

16:51 Peace Activism and Political Realizations

21:06 Complexities of Israeli-Palestinian Relations

38:52 Understanding Sovereignty

47:51 Fraudulent Fiat Economic System

55:03 Fractional Reserve Banking Explained

01:01:08 Bitcoin…The Solution to Fiat’s Failures

01:18:56 Bitcoin’s Origins and Global Impact

01:23:50 El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

♥️ Efrat



.