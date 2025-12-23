You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11h

Really apreciate how raw and honest this conversation is, especially on the Israeli-Palestinian dynamics from someone who grew up there. The connection to Bitcoin and monetary sovereignty is spot on, since financial control is probably the least talked about but most powerful way states maintain leverage over populations. I've noticed when people shift from fiat thinking, their whole perpective on authority changes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Efrat Fenigson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture