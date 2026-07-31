You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
1d

Amazing to see you jump on this so quickly, with a solution/fix, to preserve the industry.

Maybe they needed a better Director/Chief Marketing Officer.

With broad experience personnel at the top, they very likely could have avoided this.

Might be 'curtains' for Coldcard.

You lose people's money, you'll likely lose them as a customer, forever.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Efrat Fenigson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture