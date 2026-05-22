Betrayed: John McAfee’s Death, the Cover-Up & Mission - Janice McAfee | Ep. 139

Janice McAfee, the widow of tech and privacy legend John McAfee, opens up about what really happened around his mysterious death. Together they spent nine years navigating an extraordinary life at the intersection of freedom, surveillance, and survival, and traveled through the Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Spain as U.S. authorities pressed for extradition on tax and SEC-related charges. When John was detained in Spain in October 2020 on an Interpol red notice, Janice remained in the country throughout his nine months of imprisonment. She learned of his death in June 2021 through a Twitter DM, before any official message. Three years of legal battles followed before she received his body, and the questions surrounding his death never left her. Now channeling John's mission through the AIntivirus Project for privacy tools, she explains why carrying on this fight is the only way to honor what he stood for.

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Takeaways:

Many question marks remain around John’s mysterious death: When someone found breathing and with a heartbeat receives CPR with the ligature still around their neck, we have to ask what was supposed to happen, and who decided. The official account cannot hold together under the weight of what the security footage actually shows. A cell door cracked open while every other door was closed. A body brought into the hallway, treated, then returned to the cell. These details do not fit the story that was told.

Systems designed to protect us can be weaponized against us the moment we become inconvenient. John’s journey through the Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Spain was the story of a man with the awareness to stay a step ahead of a system that had decided he needed to be contained.

Intuition is data. Janice was the one who stressed; John was the one who knew. He had full situational awareness at all times, even inside a prison cell, dictating tweets through eight-minute phone calls. The people who dismissed him as paranoid were wrong about the threat being imaginary. What they called paranoia was, in fact, perception of real danger.

The way a government treats a man’s death tells you everything about how much it values his life. The prison leaked John’s death to the media before notifying his attorneys. Then they held his body for three years while fighting an appeal.

Five years of silence is its own kind of answer. When I asked Janice what she feels when people say that John’s still alive, she asked to drop it. It’s too painful. She said she would have heard from John by now if he was alive and had gotten out.

Love that truly sees you changes you permanently. John found Janice in circumstances that had convinced her she was worth less than she was. She still struggles to understand what he saw in her. That struggle is evidence of how deep the wound had gone, and how complete the transformation. Real love rewrites what you believe you are capable of deserving.

Grief pointed at a mission becomes force. Janice did not walk away from the fight when John died. She picked up the specific thread he had been working on before his arrest and she is pulling it forward through the Aintivirus Project.

Bitcoin is transparent by design, and that transparency is both its strength and its vulnerability. The base layer needs visibility for immutability and final settlement. But everyday financial life requires privacy, and privacy requires tools beyond the blockchain. If we do not actively support the builders of those tools, we will face the same visibility that hunted John, and we will have chosen it.

We are living through a moment of unusual darkness that is being packaged as progress. Scientists disappearing, developers prosecuted for writing code, people being unlived in plain sight. The reason it continues is that those watching have convinced themselves they are not next. That belief has always served power more than it has served people.

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