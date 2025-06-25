Own Bitcoin Before This $5 Trillion Liquidity Event – You're The Voice Ep. 81 with Mark Moss

🎙️ My guest today is Mark Moss, a serial entrepreneur, investor, and educator in Bitcoin and macroeconomics. He’s the founder of Market Disruptors and a partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund. In this episode, Mark explains why fiat currencies collapse through inflation over decades, not overnight, and how the U.S. is using tariffs and debt expansion to stay afloat. We dive into why the 60/40 portfolio is obsolete, how Bitcoin acts as a portfolio “cheat code,” and why investing in Bitcoin infrastructure is key to building the future. We also discuss personal branding as a tool for sovereignty in the digital age, and why owning your voice matters as much as owning your wealth. Above all, this is a conversation about hope, brought to life by Mark’s trademark optimism and his belief that we are stepping into a new era of innovation and prosperity.



My takeaways from this episode:

Mark explains why fiat systems collapse through inflation, not sudden crashes, and why this transition will likely play out over decades.

He argues that the real threat is not default, but the slow erosion of purchasing power through endless money printing.

He highlights how tariffs and industrial policy are being used strategically to protect national interests and manage debt obligations.

Mark makes the case that the traditional 60/40 portfolio is outdated and that Bitcoin offers asymmetric upside as a portfolio “cheat code.”

He emphasizes that Bitcoin is not just a hedge, but a parallel system for savings, investment, and long-term wealth preservation.

The discussion explores why Bitcoin adoption by public companies could become the next major market trend.

Mark calls for capital to be allocated into Bitcoin infrastructure, arguing that building the world we want requires funding it directly.

Efrat and Mark share why personal branding is essential in the digital age, framing it as a form of reputation sovereignty.

Mark believes cycles of collapse are also cycles of opportunity, and that we’re entering a new era of innovation and prosperity.

Chapters:

00:00 Coming Up… 01:18 Intro & Welcome 02:45 Vegas, Fiat & Gambling Culture 05:44 Meme Coins & Speculation 06:13 The Changing Monetary Order 10:33 Debt, Inflation & Policy Limits 15:09 Tariffs & Economic Sovereignty 19:19 Bitcoin vs Traditional Portfolios 23:33 Institutional Bitcoin Adoption 27:00 The $5T Liquidity Wave 32:04 Debt Cycles & Liquidity Gaps 34:20 Bitcoin Should Be In All Portfolios 38:24 Personal Branding & Skills 44:53 Building Local Bitcoin Circles 49:26 Why Mark Doesn’t Spend Bitcoin 50:24 Top Thinkers & Influences 52:13 Message of Hope & Optimism

