Why Corporate Adoption Is Driving Bitcoin Like Never Before – You're The Voice Ep. 89 with Eric Weiss

Efrat Fenigson
and
Anandamide
Jul 29, 2025
🎙️ My guest today is Eric Weiss, founder of Blockchain Investment Group and one of the earliest institutional investors in Bitcoin. In this episode, Eric shares how his background as a proprietary bond trader and early internet VC led him to Bitcoin in 2013, and how he eventually played a key role in orange-pilling Michael Saylor. We explore the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies, the structural tax advantages driving public Bitcoin adoption across countries like Brazil and Japan, and the global capital shift from legacy equities to Bitcoin-backed firms. Eric offers a grounded take on Bitcoin’s role as a store of value, argues against the need for it to replace fiat currencies, and explains why stablecoins could reinforce U.S. monetary dominance. He reflects on Stoic philosophy, personal responsibility, and the ethics of building something that benefits everyone. This is a conversation about conviction, sovereignty, and why the future of finance is being quietly rewritten, one balance sheet at a time.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up…
01:10 Meet Eric Weiss: Early Bitcoin Institutional Investor
02:25 Eric’s Role in The Bitcoin Ecosystem
06:02 The Impact of Bitcoin Treasury Companies On Bitcoin Adoption?
08:00 Eric’s Path: From Wall Street to Bitcoin
13:00 The Emotional Rollercoaster of Early Bitcoin Investing
16:40 People Get Bitcoin in The Right Time For Them
19:04 What Does Success Mean to Eric?
21:46 The Musical Chairs of the Monetary Order
26:00 Bitcoin + Stablecoins: A Future Financial Operating System?
28:53 Will the U.S. Face Global Pushback Over Dollar Dominance?
34:00 CBDCs Will Accelerate Bitcoin Adoption
37:56 Why Bitcoin? A Moral and Ethical Mission
39:16 Michael Saylor, Friendship, and Shared Vision
47:00 Life Beyond Bitcoin: Travel, Chess & Meditation
49:00 Eric’s Advice to New Bitcoiners

My takeaways from this episode: 

  • Eric explains how Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy are flipping the traditional capital model, raising billions to buy Bitcoin and outperforming legacy equities across the U.S., Japan, and beyond

  • He outlines how structural tax arbitrage in countries like Brazil and Japan makes public Bitcoin exposure more advantageous than direct holding, accelerating global adoption through equities

  • Eric emphasizes that the rise of Bitcoin treasury firms is creating a massive supply-demand imbalance, with institutions purchasing more Bitcoin than the annual mined supply

  • Drawing on his early career in bond trading and venture capital, Eric recounts his journey from internet investing to discovering Bitcoin’s unique ability to transmit value securely without intermediaries

  • He reflects on the emotional difficulty of early Bitcoin investing and why personal research is essential for long-term conviction and resilience through volatility

  • Eric offers a pragmatic view of the changing monetary order, suggesting most shifts are technical upgrades rather than radical overhauls, with Bitcoin complementing fiat systems as a superior store of value

  • He argues that stablecoins, especially USD-backed, will likely entrench U.S. dollar dominance and drive treasury demand, while Bitcoin becomes a global savings asset

  • Eric praises Michael Saylor’s vision, calling him a “supercomputer for a brain” and shares how their friendship evolved into a collaborative force for Bitcoin credibility and adoption

  • He reflects on Stoic principles, especially the idea that legacy is fleeting, and says real success is improving the lives of people you care about and living with purpose and simplicity

  • The episode closes with Eric urging listeners to “do the work,” highlighting that true sovereignty comes from understanding Bitcoin deeply and taking responsibility for securing one’s future

Follow Eric Weiss:

Eric’s Twitter | Blockchain Investment Group Website

