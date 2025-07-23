You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

5

What Has Fiat Medicine Done To Us – You're The Voice Ep. 88 with Kevin McKernan

Efrat Fenigson
and
Anandamide
Jul 23, 2025
🎙️ My guest today is Kevin McKernan, a renowned genomicist and biotech pioneer, founder of Medicinal Genomics and contributor to the Human Genome Project. In this episode, Kevin exposes his discovery of DNA contamination in COVID-19 injections, revealing Pfizer's bait-and-switch between clinical trials and mass production, with SV40 viral sequences and bacterial DNA deliberately hidden from regulators. We discuss his journey from sequencing the first cannabis genome to becoming one of the most censored voices in vaccine safety research, and his battle against captured agencies like the FDA and EMA. Kevin shares his findings on persistent spike protein production, rising cancer rates, and excess mortality in heavily vaccinated populations like Japan. We also explore his vision for decentralizing science through Bitcoin and peer-to-peer technologies, drawing parallels between cellular respiration and ATP to Bitcoin's proof-of-work system. Join us for this conversation about scientific fraud, regulatory capture, and building censorship-resistant systems to reclaim both genetic integrity and scientific truth from corrupt institutions.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.
Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

My takeaways from this episode: 

  • Kevin reveals how DNA contamination in COVID injections was discovered accidentally while sequencing vials, finding plasmid DNA fragments that weren't supposed to be there

  • He exposes Pfizer's bait and switch - using clean PCR-amplified DNA for trials but switching to contaminated plasmid DNA for mass production without retesting

  • Kevin explains how SV40 sequences in vaccines can bind to p53 tumor suppressor genes, potentially causing cancer through the same mechanisms seen in historical polio vaccine contamination

  • He demonstrates how regulatory agencies like FDA and Health Canada were deceived about vaccine contents, then became complicit by defending pharmaceutical companies instead of investigating

  • Kevin shows evidence that vaccine DNA persists in human blood, breast milk, and organs for months, contradicting official claims about rapid clearance from the body

  • He connects rising cancer rates, excess mortality data from Japan, and Pfizer's strategic acquisition of cancer drug companies as evidence of predetermined outcomes

  • Kevin explains how lipid nanoparticles protect contaminating DNA from degradation, allowing it to integrate into human genomes and potentially cause permanent genetic changes

  • He warns that fiat medicine's centralized funding through NIH creates conflicts of interest, where $42 billion annually flows to researchers who won't challenge the narrative

  • Kevin criticizes the centralized peer review system controlled by companies like Elsevier, arguing it enables censorship and slows scientific progress for profit

  • Kevin advocates for cryptocurrency-funded science as demonstrated by his crowdDash-funded cannabis genome project, proving decentralized research can produce high-quality results

  • He proposes using Bitcoin's blockchain for timestamping scientific data and creating decentralized, incentive-based peer review systems that can't be censored

  • He emphasizes that Bitcoin's proof-of-work principles mirror DNA replication's energy requirements, making blockchain perfect for securing scientific integrity and preventing fraud

Follow Kevin McKernan:

Twitter | Website | Newsletter | Nostr: npub1k8dxqxgnv2p6ymwkamfrx237qjct3zezsx2xevt6z6nzdgalff3qy94qte

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you'll have to watch it)

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Watch "New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

