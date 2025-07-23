What Has Fiat Medicine Done To Us – You're The Voice Ep. 88 with Kevin McKernan

🎙️ My guest today is Kevin McKernan, a renowned genomicist and biotech pioneer, founder of Medicinal Genomics and contributor to the Human Genome Project. In this episode, Kevin exposes his discovery of DNA contamination in COVID-19 injections, revealing Pfizer's bait-and-switch between clinical trials and mass production, with SV40 viral sequences and bacterial DNA deliberately hidden from regulators. We discuss his journey from sequencing the first cannabis genome to becoming one of the most censored voices in vaccine safety research, and his battle against captured agencies like the FDA and EMA. Kevin shares his findings on persistent spike protein production, rising cancer rates, and excess mortality in heavily vaccinated populations like Japan. We also explore his vision for decentralizing science through Bitcoin and peer-to-peer technologies, drawing parallels between cellular respiration and ATP to Bitcoin's proof-of-work system. Join us for this conversation about scientific fraud, regulatory capture, and building censorship-resistant systems to reclaim both genetic integrity and scientific truth from corrupt institutions.

Kevin reveals how DNA contamination in COVID injections was discovered accidentally while sequencing vials, finding plasmid DNA fragments that weren't supposed to be there

He exposes Pfizer's bait and switch - using clean PCR-amplified DNA for trials but switching to contaminated plasmid DNA for mass production without retesting

Kevin explains how SV40 sequences in vaccines can bind to p53 tumor suppressor genes, potentially causing cancer through the same mechanisms seen in historical polio vaccine contamination

He demonstrates how regulatory agencies like FDA and Health Canada were deceived about vaccine contents, then became complicit by defending pharmaceutical companies instead of investigating

Kevin shows evidence that vaccine DNA persists in human blood, breast milk, and organs for months, contradicting official claims about rapid clearance from the body

He connects rising cancer rates, excess mortality data from Japan, and Pfizer's strategic acquisition of cancer drug companies as evidence of predetermined outcomes

Kevin explains how lipid nanoparticles protect contaminating DNA from degradation, allowing it to integrate into human genomes and potentially cause permanent genetic changes

He warns that fiat medicine's centralized funding through NIH creates conflicts of interest, where $42 billion annually flows to researchers who won't challenge the narrative

Kevin criticizes the centralized peer review system controlled by companies like Elsevier, arguing it enables censorship and slows scientific progress for profit

Kevin advocates for cryptocurrency-funded science as demonstrated by his crowdDash-funded cannabis genome project, proving decentralized research can produce high-quality results

He proposes using Bitcoin's blockchain for timestamping scientific data and creating decentralized, incentive-based peer review systems that can't be censored

He emphasizes that Bitcoin's proof-of-work principles mirror DNA replication's energy requirements, making blockchain perfect for securing scientific integrity and preventing fraud

