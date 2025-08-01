The Quiet War Over Money

In this episode:

“In this episode of Hosting Bitcoin, we sit down with Efrat Fenigson — marketer, technologist, and fierce advocate for personal sovereignty in a world tilting toward centralized control. From designing video games to leading global marketing teams, Efrat’s path took a radical turn when she discovered Bitcoin’s potential to protect freedom and challenge a broken monetary system. Today, she’s a nomad on a mission: helping people see beyond media narratives and prepare for the coming digital financial shift.

This conversation is a candid exploration of why the next decade could redefine money as we know it — and why most people are unprepared. With clarity and conviction, Efrat unpacks how CBDCs, stablecoins, and carbon markets are converging into an architecture of control, and why learning to opt out is no longer optional.”

We cover:

🔹 Why the EU’s 2025 Digital Euro rollout is a tipping point

🔹 The real difference between retail and wholesale CBDCs

🔹 How governments are quietly reinventing money’s plumbing

🔹 The hidden trade-offs of stablecoins and KYC Bitcoin

🔹 Why cash isn’t king — and never really was

🔹 Lessons from speaking truth in an era of censorship and conformity

🔹 How Bitcoin offers an escape hatch — if you’re willing to do the work

This episode is for anyone who senses the old system is cracking, and is ready to learn, question, and build something better before it’s too late.

🎙 Timestamps 00:00 – Intro & Welcome 01:45 – Efrat’s Background: From Gaming to Global Marketing 07:15 – Becoming a Digital Nomad & Following a Bitcoin Calling 13:20 – Speaking Out and the Price of Truth 19:10 – Facing Criticism and Staying Rooted in Purpose 24:20 – Cash vs. Fiat: Why Cash Isn’t King 29:15 – The Musical Chairs of the Monetary Order 34:50 – The Coming Rollout of CBDCs in Europe and Beyond 41:45 – The Rise of Stablecoins and Tokenizing Everything 48:10 – Retail vs. Wholesale CBDCs Explained Simply 53:50 – Privacy, Surveillance, and the Illusion of Control 59:10 – How Bitcoin Empowers Sovereignty 1:04:30 – The Role of Education and Personal Responsibility 1:09:00 – Efrat’s Final Advice for Protecting Your Freedom 1:12:00 – Where to Find Efrat Online & Closing Thoughts



♥️ Efrat

