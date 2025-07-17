Upgrading Finance with Bitcoin – You're The Voice Ep. 87 with Pierre and Morgen Rochard

🎙️ Our guests today are Pierre and Morgen Rochard, co-hosts of the “Bitcoin for Advisors” podcast and leading advocates for integrating Bitcoin into long-term financial planning. In this episode, Pierre shares how Austrian economics and open-source philosophy led him to Bitcoin in 2012, and how his new venture, “The Bitcoin Bond Company”, aims to unlock institutional credit markets using sound money. Morgen reflects on her background in traditional finance and explains how she helps individuals match long-term goals with long-term assets like Bitcoin. We discuss the cultural clash between fiat excess and Bitcoin values, the growing trend of corporate treasury adoption, and the risks of financialization without education. Pierre and Morgen break down the freedoms enabled by Bitcoin, and caution against over-leveraging and chasing returns. Above all, this is a conversation about financial sovereignty, purposeful planning, and bridging old systems with a better monetary future.



► This episode is part of the "Bitcoin Vegas 2025 Special" in collaboration with Ben Samocha, Founder of Israel’s CryptoJungle and Crypto Talks podcast.

00:00 Coming Up…

01:10 Introducing Pierre & Morgen Rochard

02:30 Reflections on Vegas & The Bitcoin Conference

05:30 Wall Street, Nation States & Individual Adoption

06:48 From a Doomer Mindset to A Constructive Transition

10:20 Discovering Bitcoin: Their Personal Journeys & Austrian Economics

14:30 What Makes Bitcoin Special?

17:35 How Bitcoin enables rational decision-making

19:20 Bitcoin Bond Company Explained: Bridging Traditional Finance

27:00 Spiritual Foundations for Honest Money

28:45 Biggest Risks and Rewards for Bitcoin

33:45 Financial Education & Financial Planning

36:35 Ripple/XRP Lobbying & Misinformation Campaigns

41:30 Ripple Funding $5m for Anti-Climate Anti-Bitcoin Campaign

44:10 Bitcoin Treasury Companies: The Trend

49:40 How to Build a Bitcoin-Aware Portfolio

54:00 Most Memorable Research at Riot

59:50 Finding Hope in God, Family & Community

My takeaways from this episode:

Pierre and Morgen reflect on the contrast between fiat culture and Bitcoin values, describing Vegas as a symbol of fiat excess and Bitcoin as a hopeful, disciplined alternative for long-term thinkers

They explain how Bitcoin enables individuals to opt out of inflationary systems through the freedom to receive, hold, and spend without permission or dilution

Pierre shares how his background in Austrian economics and open-source software led him to Bitcoin, describing it as a constructive system upgrade rather than a collapse-driven alternative to fiat

Morgen recalls her early exposure to libertarian economics and how her traditional finance career shaped her appreciation for Bitcoin’s potential to build, not destroy

We explore the importance of sound savings principles, from asset-liability matching to maintaining emotional and financial resilience in volatile markets

Pierre introduces The Bitcoin Bond Company, a new initiative to bring credit markets into the Bitcoin ecosystem using structured products tailored for institutional mandates

Morgen warns that over-financialization and get-rich-quick mentalities distract from Bitcoin’s purpose as a tool for savings, stability, and individual sovereignty

Pierre shares why Ripple is a dishonest company performing dishonest campaigns and actions

Pierre recounts his pushback against anti-Bitcoin narratives and regulatory overreach, including legal efforts to stop politicized energy crackdowns on miners

The episode closes with a message of conviction, Pierre and Morgen emphasize the importance of faith, family, and community in grounding their mission and building a more truthful, transparent financial future

