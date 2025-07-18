Unmasking The CBDC Agenda & Building Real Alternatives – Efrat On The Expat Money Podcast

I was hosted on the Expat Money podcast, interviewed by Mikkel Thorup.

Mikkel wrote:

“CBDCs aren’t just “on the way”; they’re already being tested and quietly rolled out around the world. They promise convenience and safety, but what they really offer is unprecedented surveillance, control over your money, and the end of financial privacy as we know it.

In this explosive episode, I am joined by independent journalist and freedom advocate Efrat Fenigson to uncover what central banks are really planning and how individuals can escape the trap before it’s too late.”

In this episode:

Tune in to learn exactly what makes CBDCs so dangerous

Hear Efrat break down how governments plan to enforce behaviour through programmable money

Find out why Bitcoin is the real exit plan, not just a speculative asset

Listen in to discover what you can do right now to build your personal Plan-B

I also recently interviewed Mikkel on “You’re The Voice”, check out our conversation:

And learn all about getting a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

