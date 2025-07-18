You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Podcast
Unmasking The CBDC Agenda & Building Real Alternatives – Efrat On The Expat Money Podcast
1
0:00
-1:04:56

Unmasking The CBDC Agenda & Building Real Alternatives – Efrat On The Expat Money Podcast

Listen to this audio podcast episode, where I discuss CBDCs at length
Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
Jul 18, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I was hosted on the Expat Money podcast, interviewed by Mikkel Thorup.
Mikkel wrote:

“CBDCs aren’t just “on the way”; they’re already being tested and quietly rolled out around the world. They promise convenience and safety, but what they really offer is unprecedented surveillance, control over your money, and the end of financial privacy as we know it.

In this explosive episode, I am joined by independent journalist and freedom advocate Efrat Fenigson to uncover what central banks are really planning and how individuals can escape the trap before it’s too late.”

In this episode:

  • Tune in to learn exactly what makes CBDCs so dangerous

  • Hear Efrat break down how governments plan to enforce behaviour through programmable money

  • Find out why Bitcoin is the real exit plan, not just a speculative asset

  • Listen in to discover what you can do right now to build your personal Plan-B

I also recently interviewed Mikkel on “You’re The Voice”, check out our conversation:

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14
Read full story

And learn all about getting a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Please take a moment to like, subscribe, comment and share this episode!
♥️ Efrat

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from this episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
Read full story
Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 1
Read full story

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 5
Read full story
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 4
Read full story

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
Apr 20
Read full story

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14
Read full story

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture