How To Manage $11 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin – You're The Voice Ep. 84 with Joe Kelly

🎙️ My guest today is Joe Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Unchained, a leading Bitcoin financial services company known for its collaborative custody model. A long-time entrepreneur and early Bitcoin adopter, Joe has built one of the most trusted platforms for secure key management, estate planning, and Bitcoin-backed lending. In this episode, Joe shares how his unconventional upbringing in Alaska and years living on a sailboat shaped his frontier mentality and entrepreneurial drive. We discuss why Unchained is Bitcoin-only, how multisig remains the gold standard for custody, and why legacy finance models are incompatible with Bitcoin’s ethos. Joe also breaks down the regulatory grey zones surrounding lending, inheritance, and self-custody, and offers a sober perspective on avoiding the next wave of over-leveraged failures. Above all, this is a conversation about designing resilient systems, building for longevity, and preserving individual sovereignty in a Bitcoin-native future.



► This episode is part of the "Bitcoin Vegas 2025 Special" in collaboration with Ben Samocha, Founder of Israel’s CryptoJungle and Crypto Talks podcast.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 – Coming Up

01:11 – Intro to Joe Kelly

02:30 – Alaska. living on a sailboat & approach to business

05:30 – Joe’s businesses & entrepreneurship

07:15 – Bitcoin’s Long Terms Potential

09:50 – The Difference Between Bitcoin & Crypto

12:50 – Why “Unchained” Was Founded

17:50 – Handling Inheritance & Estate Planning

19:30 – Why Multisig Over Multi-Party Computation (MPC)

24:50 – What “Bitcoin-Native” Really Means

29:50 – Regulatory Clarity For Unchained

31:20 – Risk Management Policies for Investors & Borrowers

35:10 – US Regulation & Legal Hurdles

40:20 – Mistakes & Scaling in Bull Markets

42:00 – Lessons from Being a Pilot & Decision-Making

45:40 – What Gives Joe Hope

My takeaways from this episode:

Joe reflects on how his childhood in Alaska and years living on a sailboat shaped his frontier mindset, entrepreneurial drive, and desire for freedom over time

He explains how a personal tragedy and his father’s decision to travel instead of retreat inspired his independent approach to life and business

Joe shares how he co-founded Unchained to serve long-term Bitcoin holders with products rooted in self-custody and collaborative security

He outlines why Unchained chose a Bitcoin-only strategy, rejecting crypto opportunism in favor of building infrastructure for true monetary sovereignty

The conversation explores how multisig enables shared custody, legal clarity, and inheritance planning without compromising user control

Joe emphasizes that true self-custody includes seed phrase backups and explains how Unchained supports clients with education and key checks

We discuss the risks of new lending products that repeat the mistakes of FTX and BlockFi, and how transparent, collateralized models reduce systemic contagion

Joe explains the limitations of traditional financial regulations when applied to Bitcoin, and why updates to UCC law are essential for legal certainty in lending

He contrasts Bitcoin-native institutions with legacy finance bolting on Bitcoin, arguing that values like privacy, autonomy, and fixed supply must shape the product

He touches on Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and the need to protect access to basic banking services for Bitcoin companies

Joe ends with a message of hope, grounded in real people, who are saving in Bitcoin and choosing sovereignty for the next generation

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Watch/Listen on Youtube:

Follow Joe Kelly & Ben Samocha:

Joe's Twitter | Unchained's Twitter | Unchained's Website

Ben's Twitter | Ben's LinkedIn | Ben’s Website

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links