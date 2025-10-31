Hey friends,

You probably remember that recently I got banned from Telegram and Stripe. Here’s a reminder:



Stripe (Substack paying subscriptions)

Stripe is the (fiat) financial platform behind Substack. When you sign up as a paying subscriber to someone’s Substack, your credit card payment is processed via Stripe. I was banned from Stripe and my account closed due to me failing to comply with their KYC policy, which says they don’t work with Israeli businesses, and my business is registered in Israel (and I’m not interested to register it anywhere else at the moment, to minimize my fiat world interfaces).

If you were one of my paying subscribers via Substack, you should have gotten an email that your subscription has been refunded.

As I said “bye bye” to Stripe and no longer have paying subscribers here on Substack, support me from now on is done directly, without ANY middleman, and without any KYC BS or fiat bureaucracy.

Do it here: https://bit.ly/zap_efrat

I’ve started using Zaprite, a bitcoin based company, that allows for accepting payments via paypal/credit cards/bitcoin/lightning and many more options! I’m very glad to support them with my subscription, and hopefully I’ll get some of you - my paying subscribers - supporting me and my work, so that we can close a nice circular economy and help grow this permissionless decentralized ecosystem called bitcoin.

And don’t worry. You don’t have to use bitcoin if you don’t want to.

It’s an option that is 21% cheaper, but you can also pay with paypal/cc.

Telegram

Despite countless attempts to find a HUMAN to speak to in Telegram, I failed, and I still have no idea why I was banned. My account has been deleted and with it my two channels - 8K people in the English channel, and 2K in the Hebrew one.

I’ve decided not to open new channels, but rather focus my attention on censorship-resistant protocol, Nostr. Please find me on Nostr and connect (open a new account if you don’t have one yet), and let’s strengthen decentralized, censorship resistant protocol, in which we own our identity, and our social graph cannot be deleted.

I keep trolling Pavel Durov from time to time, just cuz it’s fun and the hypocrisy is so blatant, it’s kinda nice to call them out when they talk about “free speech” LOL:

That’s it for now folks.

Please consider supporting my work - it goes a long way… any questions, let me know!

Support me here: https://bit.ly/zap_efrat

♥️ Efrat

