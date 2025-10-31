You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1d

🫤😥😔🙏😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
1d

Stripe is highly problematic and I expect to lose my account as well sooner or later so will keep a close eye on how this new setup works for you.

I am shifting my focus away from Substack as well (but for different reasons):

https://actionabletruth.substack.com/p/the-path-forward

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture