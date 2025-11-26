You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

“CBDCs & currency controls aren’t theoretical. They’re coming. You need Bitcoin before things get bad.” - My Interview on Bitcoin News

Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
Nov 26, 2025

🎙️ I was interviewed by Bitcoin News to discuss:

  • Bukele in person

  • Global financial control

  • Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, US, and Switzerland (Lugano)

Watch the full interview on YouTube:

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Watch and share on X:

Don’t miss out on my Black Friday special offers":

Black Friday Special Offers For My Community!

Black Friday Special Offers For My Community!

Nov 25
Read full story

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
Read full story

BitVault

►► Shield your bitcoin with time-delayed transactions over multisig with BitVault

Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 1
Read full story

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 5
Read full story
Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 4
Read full story

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
Apr 20
Read full story

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14
Read full story

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture