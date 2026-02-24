Born Into Monetary Reset: A Russian Orphan's Path - Anastasia Canonica | Ep. 124

Anastasia Canonica was born in post-Soviet Russia in 1991, the year the USSR collapsed and the monetary system reset overnight, erasing everyone's savings. She was placed in an orphanage at age 4 after her parents turned to alcohol amid the poverty crisis, spending ages 4-16 in Orphanage Number 5 in Novokuznetsk, Siberia. After her father's death when she was 11, she became consumed with anger and resentment, developing a physical growth on her body. At 13, she experienced a miracle healing through Louise Hay's book "Heal Your Body," learning to release resentment and forgive. After a two-year adoption process, Anastasia came to America at 16, right as the 2008 financial crisis hit. Ana shares her awakening journey and Bitcoin adoption, seeing it as a source of hope that the parallel centralized dystopian world doesn't have to be the only option.



Takeaways:

Life gives you multiple chances to level up through resets. Ana went through the Soviet collapse at birth, orphanage placement at 4, father’s death at 11, healing transformation at 13, adoption at 16, and COVID awakening as an adult. Each one a portal to the next version of herself.

Monetary collapse doesn’t discriminate. When the Soviet Union fell, everyone from lawyers to dishwashers woke up with nothing. Your profession, your savings, your hard work meant nothing. The system reset, and wealth vanished overnight.

The same broken monetary system exists everywhere, just with different timing. Ana escaped the Soviet collapse only to arrive in America during the 2008 crisis. The soil is rotten everywhere when the money is rotten.

Childhood trauma doesn’t just live in memory, it manifests physically in the body. Ana’s anger and resentment literally became a growth on her body. The body stores what the mind cannot process.

Healing requires releasing what you’re holding onto. At 13 years old, Ana did the forgiveness work through Louise Hay’s book and witnessed a miracle: the physical growth disappeared when she let go of the emotional poison.

The universe provides what you need exactly when you’re ready for it. The American family appeared right after Ana’s emotional transformation, the nurse gave her the healing book at the perfect moment, and Bitcoin entered her life when she could finally understand why it mattered.

Two parallel worlds are emerging: centralized dystopian control versus decentralized sovereign freedom. COVID made it impossible to ignore anymore. You have to choose which world you’re building toward.

Fiat currency carries the energy of its creation: wars, theft, destruction, death. Bitcoin carries a different frequency. Money isn’t neutral; it’s rooted in either constructive or destructive force.

Hope is Bitcoin’s most profound offering. For someone who watched their grandmother’s life savings become worthless paper, who lived through collapse and poverty and trauma, Bitcoin represents a future where this can’t happen again. That hope is priceless.

