Hey friends,

I’m happy to offer special sales for Black Friday, and new reports about detoxing the Spike protein (Covid19 jabs). Check it out:

1) Trezor’s Black Friday Sale! (ends Dec. 3rd)

Up to 40% off, stack it friends…! Self custody bitcoin is your best bet.

► Use my link: https://bit.ly/trezor_blackfriday

2) Abundant Mines (ends Nov. 28)

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to enter bitcoin mining, this is it. Abundant Mines offer the S21 XP, currently the most efficient miner on the market, producing ≈0.04 BTC per year per unit at today’s difficulty. Over a 5-year horizon, that level of efficiency compounds fast.

With this Black Friday offer, new buyers get $250 off per machine, plus a free Bitaxe on orders of 5 units or more. Depending on your order size, the savings stack quickly:

• 1 unit: $250 off

• 5 units: ≈ $3,130 saved

• 10 units: ≈ $6,260 saved

• 25 units: ≈ $22,275 saved

• 50 units: ≈ $50,300 saved

• 100+ units: starting at $122,450 off

Every order also includes:

• Free month of hosting (up to $2,250 value)

• Free Bitaxe (5+ units)

• Priority Q4 2025 deployment

• Zero sales tax (Oregon)

• VIP white-glove onboarding

A Quick Case Study

Meet David. He joined in January 2024 and bought 10 miners—an older generation of S21s. By December, his portfolio was already up $30,000+, without trading, leverage, or market timing. Just mining and holding.

His results: 10 S21s, 0.4 BTC mined in 12 months, 98.2% uptime, Zero technical issues.

Now imagine the same setup with the new S21 XP—40% more efficient, stronger margins, and the same bulletproof management.

David said: “I spent 10 years in real estate. Never made money this passively. My miners run while I sleep, vacation, work on my business. It’s the only true passive income I’ve found.”

► If you want to run the numbers for yourself, book a call here. The Abundant Mines team will walk you through your order, ROI, hosting strategy, and Q4 2025 timeline. This is the biggest entry point of the year for serious miners.

3) Detox Spike Protein (Covid19 jabs)

Lastly, I gathered some good reading materials if you or your loved ones are suffering from the Covid jab adverse reactions.

“The spike protein is probably one of the most toxic compounds to which humans can be exposed.” — Dr. Paul Marik “The spike protein is found everywhere from the blood vessels, to periappendicitis, bronchus, and it gets into the brain. Everywhere the spike protein goes it causes so much inflammation.” — Dr. Ryan Cole “mRNA enters the cell and hijacks the ribosomes, instructing them to produce more spike proteins”.... “Spike protein switches off 3 cancer protective genes and it is switches on 17 oncogenes” —Dr. Tina Peers Spike Protein Guide 3.36MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Understanding Spike Protein Toxicity and the Power of Augmented NAC Detox

What is the spike protein, and why is it essential to detox from it?

Understanding Spike Proteins Toxicity And The Power Of Augmented Nac Detox 10.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC using this link & the code: YCXKQDK2.

(Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD).

Watch the episode with Dr. Tina Peers below:

► Patients’ Testimonials - click here

► Augmented NAC One-Pager - click here

Hope you get value out of these offers. Keep being awesome,

♥️ Efrat

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

More special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links