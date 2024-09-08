You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

"The Damage Of Digital Technology To Our World" - The Censorship Machine Keep Grinding
Are the UN, the CIA, and other organizations behind the censorship beast that's spiraling out of control? More about Telegram CEO's arrest, Brazil X ban…
  
Efrat Fenigson
0:37
“No to CBDC, Yes to Freedom” - My Interview on Tio / 20 minuti Switzerland
What are the risks of CBDCs, what are some real life projects & examples, and can Bitcoin really be the antidote?
  
Efrat Fenigson
4
Decentralized Communication: Nostr, Bitcoin & the Attack on Telegram - You're The Voice Ep. 41 [Efrat on Hearts of Oak Podcast]
Guest episode from “Hearts of Oak” podcast, on “You’re The Voice”.
  
Efrat Fenigson
1:41
The Unique Voice of Education, Entertainment & Empowerment - You're The Voice Ep. 40 with Isabella Santos
🎙️ My guest today is Isabella Santos, content creator & educator, co-founder of GetBased - a media company, and the founder of BTC Isla in Isla…
  
Efrat Fenigson
1:18

August 2024

Freedom, Technology & Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 39 [Efrat on Robin Seyr’s Podcast]
Robin Seyr interviewed me on his podcast, and I decided to share it with you on “You’re The Voice”.
  
Efrat Fenigson
2
1:30
A New Mental Health System - You're The Voice Ep. 38 with Dr. Lia Naor
🎙️ My guest today is Dr.
  
Efrat Fenigson
2
1:46
Beware of The "Saviour Syndrome"
Beware of the “saviour syndrome”.
  
Efrat Fenigson
11
Awakening 101 - You're The Voice Ep. 37 with Dror Ashuah
All about awakening - everything you wanted to know and didn't dare asking... Enjoy.
  
Efrat Fenigson
2
1:21
This Stops Here, With Me.
This text was written this morning from my gut, and can be relevant for many people from many nations or tribes. Identify your tribalism, and read on.
  
Efrat Fenigson
13
New Documentary: God Bless Bitcoin
This new documentary takes a deep dive into the moral and ethical aspects of Bitcoin and the impact that this money can have on the world. Watch the…
  
Efrat Fenigson
4
2:16
Reclaim Your Powers - You're The Voice Ep. 36 with Aleks Svetski
Embrace your power and greatness, and reject guilt. Strive for excellence and be unapologetic about your success.
  
Efrat Fenigson
 and 
Aleksandar Svetski
2
1:00

July 2024

All About CBDCs - Free Cities Foundation Interviewing Me
We discussed both the problems, and the solutions. Enjoy.
  
Efrat Fenigson
2
