Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Articles & Videos
Efrat Recommends
Israel updates
CBDC
Bitcoin
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
"The Damage Of Digital Technology To Our World" - The Censorship Machine Keep Grinding
Are the UN, the CIA, and other organizations behind the censorship beast that's spiraling out of control? More about Telegram CEO's arrest, Brazil X ban…
Sep 8
•
Efrat Fenigson
12
Share this post
"The Damage Of Digital Technology To Our World" - The Censorship Machine Keep Grinding
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
0:37
“No to CBDC, Yes to Freedom” - My Interview on Tio / 20 minuti Switzerland
What are the risks of CBDCs, what are some real life projects & examples, and can Bitcoin really be the antidote?
Sep 7
•
Efrat Fenigson
6
Share this post
“No to CBDC, Yes to Freedom” - My Interview on Tio / 20 minuti Switzerland
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Decentralized Communication: Nostr, Bitcoin & the Attack on Telegram - You're The Voice Ep. 41 [Efrat on Hearts of Oak Podcast]
Guest episode from “Hearts of Oak” podcast, on “You’re The Voice”.
Sep 5
•
Efrat Fenigson
5
Share this post
Decentralized Communication: Nostr, Bitcoin & the Attack on Telegram - You're The Voice Ep. 41 [Efrat on Hearts of Oak Podcast]
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:41
The Unique Voice of Education, Entertainment & Empowerment - You're The Voice Ep. 40 with Isabella Santos
🎙️ My guest today is Isabella Santos, content creator & educator, co-founder of GetBased - a media company, and the founder of BTC Isla in Isla…
Sep 1
•
Efrat Fenigson
4
Share this post
The Unique Voice of Education, Entertainment & Empowerment - You're The Voice Ep. 40 with Isabella Santos
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:18
August 2024
Freedom, Technology & Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 39 [Efrat on Robin Seyr’s Podcast]
Robin Seyr interviewed me on his podcast, and I decided to share it with you on “You’re The Voice”.
Aug 27
•
Efrat Fenigson
6
Share this post
Freedom, Technology & Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 39 [Efrat on Robin Seyr’s Podcast]
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
1:30
A New Mental Health System - You're The Voice Ep. 38 with Dr. Lia Naor
🎙️ My guest today is Dr.
Aug 24
•
Efrat Fenigson
9
Share this post
A New Mental Health System - You're The Voice Ep. 38 with Dr. Lia Naor
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
1:46
Beware of The "Saviour Syndrome"
Beware of the “saviour syndrome”.
Aug 19
•
Efrat Fenigson
18
Share this post
Beware of The "Saviour Syndrome"
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Awakening 101 - You're The Voice Ep. 37 with Dror Ashuah
All about awakening - everything you wanted to know and didn't dare asking... Enjoy.
Aug 15
•
Efrat Fenigson
11
Share this post
Awakening 101 - You're The Voice Ep. 37 with Dror Ashuah
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
1:21
This Stops Here, With Me.
This text was written this morning from my gut, and can be relevant for many people from many nations or tribes. Identify your tribalism, and read on.
Aug 9
•
Efrat Fenigson
54
Share this post
This Stops Here, With Me.
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
New Documentary: God Bless Bitcoin
This new documentary takes a deep dive into the moral and ethical aspects of Bitcoin and the impact that this money can have on the world. Watch the…
Aug 8
•
Efrat Fenigson
9
Share this post
New Documentary: God Bless Bitcoin
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
2:16
Reclaim Your Powers - You're The Voice Ep. 36 with Aleks Svetski
Embrace your power and greatness, and reject guilt. Strive for excellence and be unapologetic about your success.
Aug 3
•
Efrat Fenigson
and
Aleksandar Svetski
5
Share this post
Reclaim Your Powers - You're The Voice Ep. 36 with Aleks Svetski
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
1:00
July 2024
All About CBDCs - Free Cities Foundation Interviewing Me
We discussed both the problems, and the solutions. Enjoy.
Jul 22
•
Efrat Fenigson
10
Share this post
All About CBDCs - Free Cities Foundation Interviewing Me
www.efrat.blog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Efrat Fenigson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts