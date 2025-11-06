What COVID Taught Me About Money & Control – You're The Voice Ep. 104 with Efrat Fenigson

🎙️ In this interview with Viva Frei I talk about my path from freedom activism to Bitcoin. I was born in Israel in 1980 to a family of Holocaust survivors and builders of the early state. During COVID I watched Israel impose coercive measures like the Green Pass and saw a sign that said “Reserved for vaccinated only.” It reminded me of my grandfather’s stories from pre-war Europe and pushed me to protest. That experience made me study freedom more deeply, especially in money. I learned how fiat, inflation and fractional-reserve banking rob people, then discovered Bitcoin as sound money with fixed supply and no central control. I explain how it differs from crypto and from CBDCs, and why self-custody is the foundation of sovereignty. For me Bitcoin is not just money, it is a stand for human freedom.

We talked about:

0:00 - Coming Up…

01:34 - Efrat’s Background and Family History

05:31 - Protesting Covid’s Green Pass in Israel

08:26 - Efrat’s Intro to Bitcoin & Gold

11:26 - Fiat Money, Inflation & Sounds Money

20:09 - Major Difference Between Crypto & Bitcoin

22:49 - Bitcoin’s Decentralization & Satoshi’s Story

24:49 - CBDCs vs. Bitcoin

28:19 - Future of Bitcoin & Potential Risks

33:19 - Conclusion

My takeaways from this episode:

I recount how witnessing Israel’s Green Pass regime during COVID, seeing a public bench marked “Reserved for vaccinated only,” triggered memories of my grandfather’s stories from pre-second world war in Europe and compelled me to protest government overreach.

I describe growing up in Israel in a family shaped by survival and rebuilding, my grandfather a Holocaust survivor of thirteen camps, my grandparents meeting in refugee camps and helping found early kibbutzim.

Coming from that legacy of resilience and freedom, I explain how 2020’s coercive policies revealed the fragility of rights people take for granted.

That shock led me to study the roots of power in money itself, tracing fiat’s flaws through inflation, debt, and fractional-reserve banking.

My search for sovereignty took me from gold to Bitcoin, which I came to see as digital sound money, finite, borderless, and immune to central control.

I outline how fiat’s “by decree” system allows governments to devalue citizens’ labor, while Bitcoin’s fixed supply and decentralization return power to individuals.

I contrast Bitcoin’s open, peer-to-peer nature with the surveillance potential of CBDCs, programmable money, and KYC-bound systems that merge finance with digital identity.

I argue that self-custody is the foundation of true freedom; if you don’t hold your keys, you don’t hold your sovereignty.

While acknowledging risks such as mining centralization or community complacency, I insist that Bitcoin’s survival depends on vigilance, education, and maintaining decentralization.

For me, Bitcoin is not just a financial hedge but a moral stance against coercion, a continuation of my family’s fight for human dignity and freedom.

