Censorship & Control: The UK’s Digital ID Agenda – You're The Voice Ep. 101 with Alan Miller

Efrat Fenigson
Oct 22, 2025
🎙️ My guest today is Alan Miller, co-founder of the Together Association, a nationwide civil-liberties movement ensuring the public—not technocrats—remain at the heart of politics. Alan’s career spans four decades of creative and civic entrepreneurship: from pioneering acid-house parties and co-creating London’s cultural hub The Old Truman Brewery, to co-founding the Night-Time Industries Association and leading the #OpenForAll campaign during lockdowns. In this conversation, we discuss UK’s policy on free speech, protest rights, Digital ID, Net Zero, Low-Traffic Neighbourhoods, and more. We examine how COVID-era controls became a template for centralization, why free speech and privacy form the core of democratic accountability, and how technology can either entrench surveillance or empower autonomy through open protocols like Nostr and Bitcoin. Alan makes the case for an active citizenry, analog-digital parity of rights, and a future where liberty is defended not by elites, but by the public itself.

As promised, here are the links we mentioned in the episode:
Open Letter Petition | All Digital ID related activities

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, YouTube, Fountain, Rumble and more.
We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up
01:38 - Alan Miller’s Background
03:11 - The Impact of COVID-19 on Social Life
05:40 - Vaccine Passports The History of ID’s
Ad Break: Trezor & BitVault
13:31 - UK: Current Status & Digital ID Concerns
19:30 - Global Technocratic Influences
Ad Break: Abundant Mines & Expat Money
24:27 - The Risks of Digital ID & Centralized Systems
35:00 - Public Resistance
37:40 - Freedom Tech Innovations: Nostr & Bitcoin
44:00 - 12K Arrests in UK for “Non-Crime Hate Incidents”
55:00 - Actions You Can Take & Upcoming Events
1:04:00 - Finding Hope in Collective Action

My takeaways from this episode: 

  • Alan recounts how decades in nightlife and urban culture revealed early patterns of state control, with public health officials treating gatherings as contagion rather than community

  • He co-founded the Night-Time Industries Association to defend hospitality and saw firsthand how policy language around “safety” became a pretext for restricting public life

  • During COVID, he launched the Open for All campaign, uniting venues and citizens against vaccine passports and mandatory jabs under the banner “No papers, please”

  • The movement evolved into the Together Association, now hundreds of thousands strong, defending free speech, protest rights, and medical autonomy across Britain

  • He traces how COVID-era control systems such as lockdowns, surveillance, and behavioral “nudge” units laid the groundwork for today’s digital ID and “One Login” infrastructure

  • Alan warns that centralizing identity, finance, and health data in one government database enables total visibility and future abuse, regardless of who is in power

  • He connects this trend to broader technocratic control including de-banking dissidents, policing online speech, and using climate policy tools like LTNs, ULEZ, and 15-minute cities to shape behavior

  • He argues the UK’s digital ID rollout targets company directors first, using them to enforce compliance throughout the economy, echoing Australia’s COVID-era tactics

  • His counterstrategy includes petitions, open letters, and coordinated lobbying across constituencies to delay and expose the policy until public resistance becomes immovable

  • He upholds free speech absolutism, calling “non-crime hate incidents” Orwellian, and shows how selective enforcement breeds two-tier policing and fear-driven conformity

  • Efrat contrasts centralized systems with open technologies like Nostr and Bitcoin, which restore individual control over identity, speech, and value

  • We conclude with decentralization as a civic defense, citizens must act locally, speak freely, and refuse passive consent to digital servitude

Follow Alan Miller:

Twitter

