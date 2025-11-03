Digital Currency or Digital Control? – You're The Voice Ep. 103 with Nick Anthony

🎙️ My guest today is

a policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a fellow at HRF, and one of the clearest voices dissecting CBDCs, financial privacy, and government overreach. He authored the book “digital currency or digital control?” and advocates for freedom and privacy. In this episode, we explore how governments use propaganda to sell CBDCs as “digital cash,” despite public resistance, and how pilots in China and The Bahamas reveal low adoption and rising coercion. Nick explains why control is a universal temptation across democracies and autocracies, and how the Bank Secrecy Act created 55 years of normalized financial monitoring in the United States. We discuss the distinction between stablecoins and CBDCs, the slow global rollout of digital currencies, and why Bitcoin’s censorship resistance remains essential, alongside other freedom tech tools. He also shares insights from his work maintaining HRF’s CBDC Tracker, his visit to the European Parliament, and his warning that even if CBDCs fail, today’s financial system already operates as a surveillance regime.

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up…

01:39 - Meet Nick Anthony: Policy Analyst & CBDC Critic

03:03 - What Problems CBDC Pretends to Solve?

04:48 - CBDCs: Problems and Propaganda

08:03 - Real-World Examples: China & The Bahamas

16:39 - Stablecoins vs. CBDCs: A Critical Comparison

21:56 - The Future of CBDCs, And Bitcoin’s Role

24:13 - Financial Privacy, Bitcoin and Cash

31:54 - Message to CBDC Legislators

33:08 - Nick’s Visit to the EU Parliament

35:08 - How To Explain Why We Need An Exit

36:53 - Wholesale vs. Retail CBDCs

My takeaways from this episode:

Nick explains how governments market CBDCs as tools for “financial inclusion” and “faster payments” while hiding their real function: direct surveillance and control over transactions

He shows how propaganda works—studies prove public skepticism flips to support after exposure to bright, positive marketing videos calling CBDCs “digital cash”

China’s e-CNY and The Bahamas’ Sand Dollar both demonstrate the same pattern: low real-world use followed by coercive measures like merchant mandates or salary payments in CBDC

He argues the impulse to control is not confined to autocracies—democracies exhibit the same tendencies when convenience and “safety” are used to justify overreach

Nick traces how the 1970 Bank Secrecy Act normalized mass financial surveillance in the U.S., making warrantless data collection routine for over 50 years

He distinguishes stablecoins from CBDCs: both enable monitoring, but stablecoins still insert a private-sector buffer between the state and the user

He views current U.S. policy as cautiously positive—legislative moves to ban retail CBDCs coexist with persistent surveillance expansion under the same legal framework

Globally, he expects the number of CBDC pilots to rise over the next few years but at a slowing pace, as public resistance mounts and some nations begin to reverse course

He argues Bitcoin’s censorship resistance is indispensable—unlike stablecoins, it cannot be banned or frozen and remains the essential exit from centralized finance

Nick stresses that privacy must be actively rebuilt: through tools like Cashu, Signal, and Proton, and through maintaining physical cash as a parallel anonymous medium

He warns that central banks’ promises to “preserve cash” are strategic illusions—true control comes from limiting denominations and usage until cash becomes impractical

He highlights the link between CBDCs and negative interest rates: to make them effective, governments must first eliminate all escape hatches such as Bitcoin, gold, and cash

His central question for policymakers: “Would you want your political opponents to hold this power of financial control?”—a test revealing CBDCs’ inherent danger

Nick recounts warning EU Parliament members that even without CBDCs, existing financial laws already create a surveillance web that enables de-banking and censorship

He concludes that stopping CBDCs is only step one; the deeper fight is dismantling the 55-year-old surveillance infrastructure that already governs modern money

