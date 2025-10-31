I just finished watching “Oppenheimer” on the flight (see trailer below). I hardly watch movies/TV anymore, but this movie made me think:



My base assumptions and first principles are that life is divine and everything happens at the right time, on a planet that has free will.

Everything has a divine purpose, and humanity is being presented with opportunities to exercise that free will and learn lessons. The “easy” or the “hard” way.



The fission discovery (splitting the atom) in late 1938 led to the manhattan project (1942-45) - US developing its atomic bomb.



We know the rest of the story.



Since all the death and destruction caused by the use of atomic energy for weapons and war, it’s only humane of me to wonder - Was it too early for humanity to receive and experiment with this gift?

Going back to my basic assumptions - it’s all divine, free will… then it was meant to happen, so humanity can learn through suffering or awakening.



— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!



The movie shows the moral and ethical inner conflict that Oppenheimer suffered once that “beast” was unleashed to the world. He knew it changed life forever.



And it’s not that humanity didn’t have weapons and urge to conquer and progress via violent means before, but this milestone took it to the next level, threatening human and earth existence.



Have we (humanity as a collective) learnt anything from this lesson? Have we really made progress?



I believe the opposite is true.

We may have learnt and advanced tremendously when it comes to physics, chemistry, biology and tech, but when it comes to morals, ethics, and values of growth through prosperity and non-violent collaboration, respecting human lives & earth - we have a long way to go. Wars and violence, explicit and implicit, have been normalized to the point of acceptance & resignation (“it was always like that, it will always be this way”). There’s nothing more destructive, in fact self-destructive, for humanity - than this mental, spiritual hijack of consciousness.



Nuclear energy holds the potential to be the engine of abundant, clean power that can be harnessed for good. In times of war, it serves as a deterrent; in times of peace — the Age of Aquarius — it becomes a force for prosperity.



Perhaps we’re reaching times of peak suffering in this decade (and the next), to really spark that well-needed collective spiritual awakening, bringing us humbly back to source, back to the basic principles.



Amen.

—

A brilliant short video sent to me by

- about fixing the incentive structures of fiat vs. bitcoin, using Oppenheimer’s invention to illustrate:

Trailer of the Oppenheimer movie:

Share on X:

Let me know what you think in the comments!

Support me here, and read more about my bans/censorship and paying subscribers changes:

♥️ Efrat

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

BitVault

►► Shield your bitcoin with time-delayed transactions over multisig with BitVault

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links