Bitcoin House Bali: No Shoes, No Shitcoins – You're The Voice Ep. 102 with Diana ₿

🎙️ My guest today is Diana, she is the co-founder of Bitcoin House Bali and organizer of the Bitcoin Indonesia Conference. She left a corporate life in Germany in 2022, sold her belongings for Bitcoin, moved to Bali, and began rebuilding local Bitcoin adoption through practical education and community infrastructure. In this episode, we look at the realities in Indonesia: bank accounts closed after short inactivity, constant transaction monitoring, restrictions on moving money across islands, and limited financial agency for women. Bitcoin offers sovereignty in that environment. We discuss the role of women in integrating Bitcoin socially, the expansion to 38 meetups across Indonesia, and the aim of decentralizing leadership. We also cover lessons from running a national conference under bureaucratic pressure, and what it means to work in a place where censorship and instability are already visible.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, YouTube, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share & subscribe!

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up…

01:10 - Introduction to Diana

03:40 - Starting Bitcoin House Bali

10:10 - Ad Break: Trezor & BitVault

11:34 - How Diana Educates Locals

14:14 - How Bitcoin Helps Protect People & Human Rights

20:00 - Encourage Women to Join Bitcoin

25:29 - Ad Break: Abundant Mines & Expat Money

27:42 - Lessons from Organizing a Conference

32:00 - Future Vision for Bitcoin in Indonesia

36:00 - Personal Lessons From Diana’s Journey

39:20 - Efrat on the Changing Financial System

41:20 - Quickfire Questions & Closing Thoughts

My takeaways from this episode:

Diana recounts leaving a comfortable corporate life in Germany after realizing material success did not equal autonomy or meaning

She sold her belongings for Bitcoin and moved to Bali to search for places where Bitcoin is used as a living financial system rather than a speculative asset

She discovered that Indonesia’s banking system imposes strict monitoring, routinely closes inactive accounts, and limits people’s ability to move their own funds, especially across islands

Women in Indonesia face additional constraints, including social and financial dependence on husbands or fathers, making sovereignty a deeply practical need rather than a philosophical one

Bitcoin House Bali was created as a physical safe space where anyone can learn, ask questions, touch hardware, make mistakes, and avoid scams, with a clear cultural boundary: “No shoes, no shitcoins”

Diana emphasizes that most Bitcoin conferences benefit foreigners rather than locals, so the focus shifted to ongoing, local-first education instead of one-off events

The movement now supports 38 monthly meetups across Indonesia, with community leaders who run events, libraries, and study groups customized to local needs

A key goal is decentralization: communities should become self-sufficient rather than waiting for guidance from Bali or external organizers

Diana highlights that women bring relational and social integration skills, essential for embedding Bitcoin into daily life, family structures, and local culture

Organizing a national conference revealed the extent of bureaucratic pressure, new visa categories, and power brokers around major gatherings, exposing who is genuinely aligned with grassroots adoption and who is not

Both of us reflect on how defending sovereignty in practice changes a person: seeing the “cracks in the matrix” removes naivety and builds resilience

We look ahead to a global environment where financial surveillance intensifies, digital currencies expand state control, and Bitcoin becomes not just a tool for savings, but a lifeline for autonomy and dignity

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Watch/Listen on Youtube:

Follow Diana:

Twitter | Bitcoin House Bali Twitter | Bitcoin Indonesia Website

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

BitVault

►► Shield your bitcoin with time-delayed transactions over multisig with BitVault

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines

Special offers:

►► 10% off on Augmented NAC: I arranged a 10% discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links